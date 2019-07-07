Canim-Mahood Waterfalls. Millar Hill photo

In Your Own Backyard: Cariboo Staycation

This past weekend, I was able to experience the South Cariboo even a little more and I must say, I have really been sleeping on what this region has to offer.

With the long weekend and my family visiting, it was the perfect opportunity for a ‘stay-cation’ and to let them experience my new home first-hand.

My family didn’t arrive until later in the evening on Saturday and dinner was all that we had planned. I decided to take them to one of the local restaurants.I could tell everyone enjoyed their food because none of us were talking once our plates hit the table, even though it had been a few months since we all had last seen each other. The service was excellent and let me not forget about the new interior and atmosphere of the restaurant.

On Sunday, after some serious brainstorming, we decided on driving outside of town towards Williams Lakes. We agreed on doing something that resulted in being outdoors, which led us to Farwell Canyon. I must say if you have never been, it is well-worth the hour-something drive outside of 100 Mile House to witness for yourself. The view was breathtaking. I had no idea the Cariboo-Chilcotin was home to one of Canada’s largest sand dunes. I definitely see myself revisiting with some not-so-novice hikers (no offence mom).Before calling it a night, I took everyone down to Centennial Park to catch the sunset and see the waterfall right in the middle of town. Needless to say, my family was quite astonished, so much they went back in the morning the next day.

I wanted to spend the last day with my family, closer to town. Again, we ran through a few ideas that I suggested. We agreed on a short trip to take in the Canim-Mahood Waterfalls in Wells Gray Provincial Park located on the Canim River between Canim Lake and Mahood Lake, just northeast of 100 Mile House. This time we did it right and drenched ourselves in mosquito repellent. There is roughly a one-kilometre trail before reaching the waterfalls. The trail was very well maintained and is accessible for all walkers or those who require a wheelchair. The best part was the trail didn’t lead to one waterfall but two. It was a great way to spend our last day together, close to town and taking in all of the nature we could. The South Cariboo truly has some beautiful landscapes that deserve to be observed.

We finished up with the waterfalls just in time before the rain during the afternoon on Monday. We headed back into town to get some dinner. With full stomachs, I went home and they went back to the hotel for a well-deserved nap (my idea). Now, only because Windsor is famous for some of the best pizza in the world, its a fact, I decided we could all watch a movie and order some pizza and relax together to end the long weekend. The pizzahas grown on me and I needed to see what the self-proclaimed pizza experts thought of our pizza here in town and it didn’t disappoint.

Overall, my family really enjoyed visiting and experiencing our own backyard, that I call home. I feel like I am just starting to dip my toes in the water and I can’t wait to keep exploring all that the South Cariboo has to offer.

