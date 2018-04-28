In a birthday suit

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

When my wife was little, their driveway had multiple gates; enough of a nuisance to apparently make visitors a rarity. This accommodated her desire to run around naked all the time quite well. She’s also extremely stubborn. I’ve been told she was the only child in her elementary school permitted not to wear socks.

For her own amusement, she decided that the now toddler (he’s starting to turn into a proper person) needed to spend some time naked. I was less keen. For one thing, we’ve travelled places where diapers weren’t really a thing; I’ve definitely seen children pee and or poop in the street. This is an experience I was hoping not to re-experience in our living room, as much fun as it may be to see him bugger around naked.

Fortunately, he wasn’t particularly keen on being naked either making it a rather short-lived affair.

Speaking of naked, I spent more time naked myself than I usually do this weekend.

Both my wife and I managed to get fairly sick. According to her, I’m absolutely terrible at being sick. In the past when I was sick, I would often go for a jog to “sweat it out.” While probably fine in theory, what I think it actually did is waste my available energy.

This weekend, I took a different approach. I drew myself a really hot bath and sat in it while watching the entirety of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

This also definitely not a good decision. For one thing, I’ve never struggled so much to put a shirt back one. It was like pulling a shirt over a surface made out of rubber bands. It probably took me 10 minutes and that’s despite me being able to reach my own back.

Furthermore, after I did come out, I was absolutely freezing. However, despite that, I never got nearly as sick as my wife.

Ultimately, the only thing I can say for sure is that I’m definitely not the person you should take advice from me when it comes to being sick. Especially, in a community where the majority of people are seniors.

What are your plans for spring?

