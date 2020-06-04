Hunt for moose calves and mothers wrong

Donna Barnett’s regular column for the 100 Mile Free Press

As moose numbers continue to dwindle in the province, the government has shown poor judgement in their decision to increase hunting of cow and calf moose at a time when their population needs protection more than ever.

This decision is sure to inflict more harm to an already struggling population. Members of the Cariboo Chilcotin – with support of nearly 30 First Nations – have been rallying for five years to shut down the hunt of antlerless moose, and have been left frustrated and reeling by the provincial government’s move to do just the opposite.

Predation of this population by wolves, bears, and cougars has already increased as a result of habitat loss from the wildfires in 2017 and 2018, and this decision is only making matters worse.

This is not an issue against hunting – hunters and nonhunters alike agree that increasing the threat to this unstable population will create long-term problems. This is an issue of responsible management of wildlife and requires action from our provincial government to reverse their decision before it is too late.

For now, the people of the Cariboo Chilcotin will continue to push for proper protection of the population and challenge the government’s wrongful decision by supporting the Cow Moose Sign campaign. This campaign raises awareness of the vulnerability of this population while discouraging the hunt of cow moose in common hunting areas throughout the province.

I certainly hope that the government will hear our pleas to put a stop to this immediately and correct their mistakes.

Column

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: B.C.’s labour minister should look at COVID-19 financial carnage amid minimum wage increase

Just Posted

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

Students and teachers happy to be back at school together again

‘It’s been great to have the kids back’

Historic Hat Creek finds novel way to keep part of site open

VIP shopping experience offers people private visit to site’s gift shop

RCMP urge Williams Lake residents to be cautious as suspect remains on the loose

Man seen speeding on Highway 97 fled from police after colliding with RCMP vehicle

Time for some tick talk to keep people and pets safe from pests

Pesky creatures peak in June, but are out there lurking throughout summer and fall

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

Canada has had 93,441 positive cases and 7,543 death

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake

“I used every single one of my angels that day,” said Dennis Saulnier

VIDEO: Internal investigation into aggressive arrest by Kelowna Mountie

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Most Read