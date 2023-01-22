Huge turnout for Polar Bear Walk

Corliss Kerr made sure her dog Luna was suitably dressed for her first Polar Bear Walk through Mountain Spruce Community Park. (Diana Forster photo submitted). Corliss Kerr made sure her dog Luna was suitably dressed for her first Polar Bear Walk through Mountain Spruce Community Park. (Diana Forster photo submitted).

Mountain Spruce Community Centre’s (MSCC) inaugural Polar Bear Walk on Jan. 1 was an overwhelming success. Over 100 residents and a few leashed furry friends turned out to enjoy the scavenger hunt and a peaceful walk or snowshoe through their very beautiful park. The weather was amazing, a perfect Cariboo day, crisp and sunny.

Scavenger hunt winners were Denise Britton, Doug Burke, Gwen Burton, Dave Burton, Rick Coumont, The Hughes Family, Corliss Kerr, Cathy Sampson, Ken Swaffield, Michelle Theriault and Charles Wessman, as well as Emily, Sue and Vannet. Prizes were generously donated by The Epic Spice Fairy, Moving Mountains Site Services, The Painted Cottage, and MSCC Society.

Stolen recycling

Immediately after that inspiring event, MSCC was devastated to find that all their recycling had been stolen, perhaps 17 bundles in all. The police have opened file number #2023-14 and ask anyone who saw anything, or even a vehicle loaded with recyclables on the night of Jan. 1-2, to contact them.

Ladies Nights

MSCC Jan. 12 was Ladies Night, entitled “Let’s Do Fondue,” with prizes! Participants were invited to bring an item to share for dipping, such as raw veggies, cooked prawns, fruit, marshmallows, cubes of bread or pound cake, roasted potato cubes, or meatball.

Super-successful, it hosted some 20 ladies thoroughly enjoying their night out, with Denise Britton and Darlene Furber winning the door prizes. Mark your calendars for the Feb. 9 Ladies Night entitled “Spa Night.”

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC)

Membership fees for 2023 are now due, $5 per person or $10 if you wish to also support Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission, which pays all invoices to keep the hall and rodeo grounds running.

Board games are now running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays. Members drop in for $2, non-members, $3.

Kids Space returns Thursday, Jan. 26. It will be held 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays. Call Pat at 250 593 4447 for info.

Stay tuned for a “Ladies Auction,” 1- p.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 11 and a dinner-dance, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 18.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Jean Bishop, Joan Foster, Vanessa Ooms, Bob Grotke and Bill Jollymore. Congratulations to Annie and Shaun Mackenzie on their 54th wedding anniversary, Jan. 27.

Calendar

Yoga at MSCC: 10 a.m., Tuesdays.

Log Cabin Quilters at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC): 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. Feb. 1 is for members only; Community Quilting is on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8.

Poker at ICC: 6.45 p.m., Saturdays, Jan. 28. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Restorative Yoga with Cambria at ICC: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every second Tuesday from Jan. 17.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., Jan. 20.

ICC/RLDRC Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23

Games Night at MSCC : 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

Fishing Highway 24 Ice-Fishing Derby: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at Sheridan Lake Resort. Children age 6 to 16 pay $5; adults pay $10.

Deka Ice-Fishing Derby: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets $10.

Outhouse Races (beside the Iron Horse Pub): Sunday, Feb. 19.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House