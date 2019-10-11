Blaine Trombley, 100 Mile Elementary: “In my classroom, I have a book where it shows people making turkeys out of oatmeal, paper, and potatoes. You have to glue it together, like a craft.” Raven Nyman photos.

How will you cook a turkey this Thanksgiving?

Blaine Trombley

100 Mile Elementary

“In my classroom, I have a book where it shows people making turkeys out of oatmeal, paper, and potatoes. You have to glue it together, like a craft.”

Malakai Gobin

100 Mile Elementary

“I would get a frozen turkey from a farm, then I would bring a knife and cut it up, then I would put it in the fridge, then I would take it out, and I would cook it.”

Camden “Cami” Jones

100 Mile Elementary

“My mom just buys them and then cooks them. When we go to buy a turkey, I always come in the store. I love doing that.”

Oliver Brannan

100 Mile Elementary

“I help Gramma a lot. Turns out, Papa has to go hunting for two hours to find a turkey. It’s been a little bit painful waiting, but I’ve played a few fun games after Thanksgiving dinner with the whole family.”

