Nolan Ritchey

100 Mile House

“I think they’ll probably win the championship.”

Dakota Cook

100 Mile House

“They’ll get far, they’ll do good.”

Pam Petersen

100 Mile

“I’d like to say all the way but I don’t know if that’s realistic.”

Cole Zimmerman

100 Mile House

“The way they’re looking right now, they got a pretty strong start. I think they could easily push past Revelstoke and jump into Kelowna. If anything, they could go all the way.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.