The 100 Mile Free Press asking people on the street their opinion

“All the grandkids are all grown up so nothing special.”

– Al Atkinson

Bridge Lake

“We would get together for a big Easter meal and Easter egg stuff. ”

– Linda Piotrosky

Bridge Lake

“We always had an Easter egg hunt and we always had a surprise on Easter morning.”

– Brenda Heine

100 Mile House

“I don’t remember celebrating Easter, Christmas or anything because we lived way out in Anahim Lake.”

– Jessie Pruden

100 Mile House

