Full- and part-time South Green Lake residents are eligible for free combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms if they don’t have hard-wired alarms in their homes and or cabins. The alarms come with some great fire safety information. (Ken Alexander photo - submitted).

Full- and part-time South Green Lake residents are eligible for free combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms if they don’t have hard-wired alarms in their homes and or cabins. The alarms come with some great fire safety information. (Ken Alexander photo - submitted).

Home Safety Program launched in South Green Lake

Ken Alexander column

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department is offering combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to full- and part-time South Green Lake residents.

The alarms are available to residents in older homes and cabins – or garages, shops or guest cabins – without hard-wired alarms. They are being provided thanks to the Fire Chiefs Association, Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and Office of the Fire Commissioner.

In B.C., smoke alarms are mandatory in all homes and recreational cabins.

Smoke alarms have a working life of 10 years, so they have to be replaced and recycled after that time. The free alarms are powered by a Lithium Powercell, which lasts for 10 years, so there is no need to replace batteries. The alarms should be checked once a month for ongoing safety.

The alarm packaging also includes instructions for self-installation and self-activation.

The alarms come in a reusable TNRD Fire Protection Services bag, which includes information brochures on the use and placement of smoke alarms, Carbon Monoxide Safety and Portable Fire Extinguishers information.

Safety information

The bag is full of safety information, including a Home Fire Safety Checklist, Home Fire Escape Plan and Emergency Grab & Go bag. The checklist encourages residents to check off the items as either “yes” or “no” to determine how fire-safe their homes and cabins are, and make changes if needed, while the Home Fire Escape Plan urges residents and vacationers to develop an escape plan for their homes and cabins.

The plan can save family members from loss of life or serious injuries in a house fire by having everyone getting out of the building quickly and safely to meet at a designated safe gathering place. The bag also suggests what items are needed in an Emergency Grab & Go Bag in case people have to leave their homes quickly in an emergency situation.

Where can you get the alarms?

Local FireSmart representatives Bob Bell and Ken Alexander will hand out the alarm bags and important fire safety information at the South Green Lake Fire Hall (546 Green Lake South Rd.) on May 22 and on July 31 from 1-3 p.m. both days.

It will be a drive-thru event. Residents’ lot address numbers and names are required.

For questions or information, call Ken at 250-456-7496 or e-mail at top_drawer@shaw.ca

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Bee crazy: Keep nature messy and wild in spring

Just Posted

Full- and part-time South Green Lake residents are eligible for free combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms if they don’t have hard-wired alarms in their homes and or cabins. The alarms come with some great fire safety information. (Ken Alexander photo - submitted).
Home Safety Program launched in South Green Lake

Ken Alexander column

Tracy Haddow, executive director of 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society, shows off one of the two suites that will become a private space for palliative care patients. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Grieving during pandemic requires extra support

Restrictions to gathering, visiting ill loved ones make for a challenging grief journey

Cameron McSorley rests his arm on the new seed exchange set up in the 100 Mile Community Garden. McSorley thinks the exchange is a great idea and is hopeful it will become a permanent part of the garden. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Community invited to swap seeds

Gardeners who care for the 100 Mile Community garden are planting a new idea for area residents

Richard Bergen loves living and volunteering in Forest Grove. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hear me roar: volunteer takes on Forest Grove

If something needs doing around Forest Grove, chances are Richard Bergen is already on it

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred Friday

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

On Friday night, police were witness to ‘several thousand people staying well into the evening’

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver on Friday, February 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver community leaders call for action following 717% rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

‘The alarming rise of anti-Asian hate in Canada and south of the border shows Asians have not been fully accepted in North America,’ says Carol Lee

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Courtesty Salt Spring RCMP)
Body of UBC professor found on Salt Spring Island, no foul play suspected

Sinikka Elliott taught sociology at the university

The first Black judge named to the BC Supreme Court, Selwyn Romilly, was handcuffed at 9:15 a.m. May 14 while walking along the seawall. (YouTube/Screen grab)
Police apologize after wrongly arresting B.C.’s first Black Supreme Court Justice

At 81 years old, the retired judge was handcuffed in public while out for a walk Friday morning

Most Read