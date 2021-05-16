Home Safety Program launched in South Green Lake

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department is offering combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to full- and part-time South Green Lake residents.

The alarms are available to residents in older homes and cabins – or garages, shops or guest cabins – without hard-wired alarms. They are being provided thanks to the Fire Chiefs Association, Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and Office of the Fire Commissioner.

In B.C., smoke alarms are mandatory in all homes and recreational cabins.

Smoke alarms have a working life of 10 years, so they have to be replaced and recycled after that time. The free alarms are powered by a Lithium Powercell, which lasts for 10 years, so there is no need to replace batteries. The alarms should be checked once a month for ongoing safety.

The alarm packaging also includes instructions for self-installation and self-activation.

The alarms come in a reusable TNRD Fire Protection Services bag, which includes information brochures on the use and placement of smoke alarms, Carbon Monoxide Safety and Portable Fire Extinguishers information.

Safety information

The bag is full of safety information, including a Home Fire Safety Checklist, Home Fire Escape Plan and Emergency Grab & Go bag. The checklist encourages residents to check off the items as either “yes” or “no” to determine how fire-safe their homes and cabins are, and make changes if needed, while the Home Fire Escape Plan urges residents and vacationers to develop an escape plan for their homes and cabins.

The plan can save family members from loss of life or serious injuries in a house fire by having everyone getting out of the building quickly and safely to meet at a designated safe gathering place. The bag also suggests what items are needed in an Emergency Grab & Go Bag in case people have to leave their homes quickly in an emergency situation.

Where can you get the alarms?

Local FireSmart representatives Bob Bell and Ken Alexander will hand out the alarm bags and important fire safety information at the South Green Lake Fire Hall (546 Green Lake South Rd.) on May 22 and on July 31 from 1-3 p.m. both days.

It will be a drive-thru event. Residents’ lot address numbers and names are required.

For questions or information, call Ken at 250-456-7496 or e-mail at top_drawer@shaw.ca

