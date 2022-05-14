Home again, home again, jiggety jig

Lauren Keller is excited to be spending her summer working for the 100 Mile Free Press as our new summer student reporter. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It’s nice to be home.

I spent the past year at Thompson Rivers University, studying for a Bachelor of Arts. While I was there, I worked as a new-to-TRU Student Storyteller, writing blogs on my experiences and tips for first-year or new students. I also made reels on Instagram. It was hard to learn how to do all of those new things while also trying to figure out things like my courses, but it was a valuable learning experience.

It was fun and exciting, but I am glad to be back in the Cariboo, where I grew up. I will not only regain some of the familiarity but get to do the things I enjoy.

For example, soccer has just started again, and I cannot wait to join. I won’t be coaching youth soccer this season, but I hope to attend soccer drop-ins.

It will be fun to see my friends and teammates from the previous soccer seasons and stay fit for when I go back to playing soccer intramurals at TRU in the fall.

With the warmer weather, I can also play tennis and badminton outside again.

Another thing I missed about living in the area is dance. Since Grade 6, I took various types of dance classes like Cecchetti Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary, Musical Theatre, and Latin. Because of the pandemic, my last dance performance was virtual; however, this year the studio has been able to perform live again at the Gibraltar Room.

This year, the show is called, “Awakening,” which is unlike any show I have done in the past. I am happy to see what the studio has been working on and how this show will be different. I missed being able to do dance, especially ballet, so attending the show is a good way to remember that.

Furthermore, last Sunday I watched the 108 Community Jam at the 108 Mile Community Hall. In high school, I played in the PSO jazz band and tour band for five years. I also play the piano and ukulele and took musical theatre classes. However, with COVID-19, I have not been able to play music at concerts or in a group as much lately, so I was happy to be there and watch a group of skilled musicians. I wish I had been able to join them.

Lastly, I’m excited to see my friends again, many of which I have known since kindergarten, and to show my new friends my community.

Overall, I am just happy to be home again.

