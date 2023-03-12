Highland 4-H celebrates Communications Day

From left: Logan Sankey, Denver Lytton (back), Ila Ritchie and Zoe Ritchie, of the Highand 4-H club, show off their awards from the club’s fourth annual Club Communications Day. (Photo submitted).

Rylee Wright

Highland 4-H Club reporter

The Highland 4-H club participated in its fourth annual Club Communications Day on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Interlakes Community Hall.

Members spent the weeks leading up to this day, organizing, writing and practicing speeches, speak and shows, and demonstrations. This day is meant to help members work on their public speaking skills and become more confident when speaking in front of big audiences while offering some friendly competition.

Members invited friends and family to come watch and support. Seeing familiar faces made the crowd a little less intimidating!

Subjects are always interesting, ranging from agricultural topics to animals or animal-related topics and hobbies that members are passionate about, like how-tos.

Senior speech members are also challenged to present an impromptu speech. Senior members are brought in one by one, given a random topic and one minute to come up with a speech. This challenges members to think on the spot and go with the flow.

At the end of the day, members are given scorecards with comments on their public speaking. Cards also include advice on areas they can improve, but also bravos on areas they did well.

Some younger members, called Cloverbuds, have only spoken in front of audiences a few times before, whereas older members, juniors and seniors, are getting quite used to it.

Congratulations to the following members:

Rylee Wright: 1st, senior speech.

Tel Lytton: 2nd, senior speech.

Cali Bishop: 1st, junior speech.

Lilyanna Allenby: 2nd, junior speech.

Daizey Sankey: 1st, senior speak and show.

Denver Lytton: 1st, junior speak and show.

Sage Wright: 2nd, junior speak and show.

Emily and Sarah Tinney: 1st, senior demonstration.

Honourable mentions to all of the Cloverbuds!

Highland 4-H club would like to thank friends and family for showing support, and to the judges, Ginny-Lou Alexander, Laura Dewar, and Areal Lutsch for judging at our 4-H Communications Day!

100 Mile House