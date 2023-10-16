Micah McLelland dribbles the ball down Centennial Park’s new basketball court last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Micah McLelland dribbles the ball down Centennial Park’s new basketball court last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Having nice things in face of vandalism

The 100 Mile Free Press’ editorial for the Oct. 12, 2023 edition

“This is why we can’t have nice things.”

That’s a phrase we’ve all heard at least once in our lives. It’s most often trotted out when something typical or expected happens. In 100 Mile House, you tend to hear it after an act of vandalism.

Last week the District of 100 Mile House posted a photo on Facebook letting the community know that the new basketball courts, opened just last month, have already been vandalized. An unknown individual, likely using a knife, slashed the padding around the basketball hoops for no apparent reason other than they could.

Obviously seeing the willful destruction of public property is upsetting, especially when it’s done to something that has been so well received in the community.

After years of disuse, the District’s choice to turn the old tennis courts into a tennis and basketball court hybrid was an inspired choice. The growing basketball community has embraced it and seeing it get used brought smiles to many in the community.

Following this vandalism, many are now calling for cameras to be installed around the courts to catch the vandals in the act. In recent years Centennial Park has been vandalized several times including earlier this year when the spray park, right next to the new basketball court, was also damaged with a knife.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said that everyone at the District is disappointed someone chose to do this. She added she hoped that someone saw the incident and comes forward so those involved would be held accountable.

On the District’s post, many blamed the youth of the community and bad parenting. While that may be the case there’s no evidence that points to how old the perpetrator(s) were.

One way the community can fight against vandalism that doesn’t involve investing in a surveillance system is to model respect. Respect not only for our fellow citizens but also our community and the facilities within them. That way when people are bored and feel the desire to spray paint a wall or cut something with a knife they’ll think twice knowing how much value it has to the community.

Truth is we can have nice things, we just need to make sure everyone values them.

100 Mile House

Previous story
WOLF: Mastering the fine art of purchasing Halloween candy

Just Posted

RCMP incident resulted in multiple arrests, hospitalization of gunshot victim in Quesnel
Car crashes and gunshots bring Quesnel police

Defensive driving plays a big part in avoiding animals on the road. (Photo via Langley Advance Times)
Keep yourself, animals safe from wildlife collisions on B.C. highways

Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)
Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan

Micah McLelland dribbles the ball down Centennial Park’s new basketball court last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Having nice things in face of vandalism