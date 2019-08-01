Have you visited any local attractions this summer? If so, which?

Lorne Holt-Leask

100 Mile House

“I went to the waterfalls last week. I go there all the time.”

Patrick Patterson and Cathy Maccarahan

Abbotsford/Lower Mainland

“I just passed through 100 Mile House for 30 years and never came here. Now we come up every year and stay at the Cariboo Bonanza Resort. We came into town today to eat at the Firehouse Diner. ”

Gustave and Zdenka Pellerin

Penticton

“We stopped at the Information Centre in town the last time we came through. Today we stopped in at the Farmer’s Market.”

Al Corban

Hendrix Lake

“No. I’ve just been rolling around, eating sorbet in the street.”

