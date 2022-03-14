HANSEN: Residents make memories in Lac La Hache

Good thing that the month of February is short and sweet because this year it was a humdinger! I believe that some of the events that occurred will end up in the records of Canada’s history book. It may take a while to sort things out, do some investigations and correct a variety of wrongs.

The wrong I need to correct is for something I wrote in my last column. I said that Canco had purchased the RaceTrac Gas station and that is incorrect…..yes it has been sold but other than a few changes inside the store everything else remains the same, including the name. My sincere apologies to the new owners for this error.

During this month many folks have shared photos and memories of the fun things they have done – snowmobiling, skiing and just enjoying the fresh air and fishing. The one photo I enjoyed seeing the most was of a fish caught by Jamie Fader on Feb. 12 – burbot weighing in at 9.8 lbs and 32 inches long. It’s the first time I had ever seen a freshwater Lingcod, not the prettiest looking fish by any means!

There have been a few changes around town this past month – we said goodbye to Bruce and Kyoung as they sold the Lake Motel and moved to Coquitlam. Congratulations and good luck in your future endeavors, we will miss seeing you out and about in the community.

It is my understanding that the new owners are making three units available (bachelor or bachelorette suites) for rent each month, all utilities included but with no smoking and no pets.

The Lac La Hache Bakery has also made changes – they have added another day to their workweek – Thursdays – making that a four-day week for your shopping needs.

There is also a new business in town, Salon Ellen – a master hairstylist and barber, located on Station Road.

The Community Club held its monthly meeting and the AGM on Feb. 15. Attendance was not that great but the meeting was still successful. The new board includes president Brittany Wasstrom, vice-president George Lee, treasurer Jeanette McCrea and me, as secretary.

We do have some exciting news to share with you all – bingo will start on April 6. We will keep you all advised as to which restrictions are still in place. I am keeping my fingers crossed as I do miss seeing all the bingo players, we are like one big happy family.

The Garlic Festival is also a go for this year and we are excited about that – it’s been a long two years. The date this year is Aug. 27 -28. Stay tuned as we will be needing lots of volunteers to help out with parking and other areas and I will say thank you in advance as we will need all the help we can get.

We are in the last couple of weeks of operating the arena. The school children enjoyed their last skate of the season and were allowed to write and draw pictures on the ice. Many of them wrote thank you messages to arena manager George Lee for the hours they have spent there during the operating season.

The Oldtimers hockey league will finish up their season by mid-month, at which time the ice will be starting to come off. A big thank you to all the volunteers who helped out this operating season. Many hands made the job a lot easier.

Upcoming events (COVID rules including masks and vaccine passports will be required at the Pioneer seniors complex until they are lifted):

– Canasta, Wednesdays at the OAPO, 1 p.m., effective March 9

– Annual General Meeting for the Pioneer Seniors Centre, 10.30 a.m. on April 6

– Crib tournament, 10:30 a.m., April 9. Fee is $18 and will include registration and a spaghetti lunch. This is a very popular event, come on out and have some fun!

The tentative opening date of the Thrift Store is Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Come on out and check out all the new treasures that Judy and her gals have set out this year.

100 Mile House