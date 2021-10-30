Halloween coming to South Green Lake

Halloween celebrations at South Green Lake are going ahead as planned.

Trick or treating is expected to start around 6 p.m, with children working their way from Point Road to the end of Green Lake South Road. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

When the 13 trick or treaters show up at South Green Lake residents’ doors, the treat givers are asked to wear face masks and gloves when they hand out their goodies.

Miguel and Krista Vieira are supplying the fireworks, thanks to generous donations from local residents and businesses again this year.

Fireworks are expected to light up the sky at 8 p.m.

Members of the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department will help Miguel set up and light the fireworks as well as clean up after the event.

Community hall funding needed

The 70 Mile Community Club is organizing fundraising money to start phase 2 of the community hall upgrades.

Phase 2 will complete all of the indoor upgrades, including new floors, toilets and the kitchen.

Community Club chair Ken Huber said they have to come up with the money for the second phase.

“It’s been intimated the community needs to come forward to help because there are no more grants available, and it really has to happen,” he said.

“We’re asking companies and individuals to donate to the cause. If they want to make a donation of either labour or financial, it would be appreciated.”

Anyone who wants to make a financial donation can send their donation to the 70 Mile Community Club, Box 159, 70 Mile House, B.C., V0K 2K0, It should be made out to the 70 Mile Community Club.

People who want to donate labour should contact Huber at 250-456-6050 in the evening to let him know what they want to do.

“The more volunteer labour we get, the less money we have to raise.”

Pancake breakfast

The club is holding a fundraising community event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. A pancake and sausage breakfast will be provided by donation, with coffee, tea and hot chocolate also available. All of the proceeds will go to the phase 2 upgrades.

Huber said the club is also building a gazebo out the back door for barbecues.

He added they need electricians and plumbers and painters to paint the hall’s vaulted ceilings and the walls around the stage. The work in the kitchen will involve new countertops and flooring, he noted.

Craft fair

The club is also hosting a Craft Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20.

Club treasurer Miriam Livingston said the fair had always been a good event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and “I’m sure this one will be great, too.”

Vendors who want to rent a table for $10 are asked to call her at 250-456-7531. Tables are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Church services

Church services are back at the community hall. South Cariboo Community Fellowship is now holding its winter Sunday services from 2 to 4 p.m.

The services have moved back to the community hall from Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC), and Huber said having them back at the community hall is a blessing for the Community Club.

Trail ride cancelled

Carriage driving events on the British Columbia circuit suffered this year due to COVID-19 and the recent wildfires.

The COVID-19 safety rules reduced the number of people who can get gathered at events – even outdoors – while the wildfires produced a lot of smoke around the province, making it difficult for people to get their horses in competitive condition.

Although the Cariboo Country Carriage Club was able to host a successful field Driving Trial at Huber Farm in 70 Mile House Sept. 25-26, an 18-km trail ride planned for Oct. 17 had to be cancelled because of cold and windy conditions on the scheduled day of the event.

The carriage driving club is now done for this season, according to club secretary Karyn Greenlees.

