GRISSWELL: Lone Butte hosts Easter Bunny, events

An Easter egg hunt in Lone Butte was well attended Sunday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - submitted).

Easter weekend was a busy time at the hall this year.

The weekend started with the Lone Butte Easter Craft Fair on Saturday, April 16. Hosted by Lone Butte Organics, Paper Cranes for Hope and Carmen’s Cariboo Crafts, the fair was packed with both vendors and visitors with a huge variety of wares. Adding to the relaxed mood of the hall was music by The Blue Wranglers. It was nice to see so many people out and enjoying themselves.

The Easter Bunny came for a visit Sunday, courtesy of the Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association. Kids, parents and volunteers filled the hall for the fun event. After a colouring contest, the youngsters moved to the egg decorating table. Eight and a half dozen eggs turned into personal works of art in their creative hands. Then it was off to the main event – the Easter egg hunt!

While all this was going on, the Easter Bunny wandered through the crowd, pausing to visit and have photos taken with the children. All in all, a delightful Sunday afternoon.

Hall Events

O.U.T. Group (Coffee and chat for women) 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bring your own drinks.

The event is for paid-up community association members. Anyone interested in getting to meet other women in our community, contact Mary at 250-395-1994.

Yoga at the Hall

Wednesdays: Yoga Flow 9 a.m.

Fridays: Bootcamp and Multibarre on alternate Fridays 9 a.m.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m.

See thelemonproject.ca for details or contact Cassie at 250-267-7072. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. – Call Prairie James at 250-395-6767 for more information

Volleyball – Mondays at 10 a.m. (closed group)

Belly Dance – An evening of dancing and fun, Wednesdays from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Contact Kerri Mingo at 250-706-2368 for more information.

Music/Jam Night – Last Friday of each month from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Come out and get up on stage with like-minded people. Learn some songs, jam and just enjoy the music. Open to all. Next jam night April 29.

4-H Club

Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H, call Heidi at 250-706-1476. The next community association meeting is Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Horse Lake School

Next PAC meeting: May 9 at 12:20 p.m. at the school

Elsewhere in the Community

Lone Butte Historical Association general meeting is slated for Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Alice Singleton Heritage House. Everyone welcome.

Upcoming Event: High Tea at the High Ground Cafe.

High Ground Cafe and Soulstice Herbals are co-hosting this event on May 14 and invite the community to come and enjoy the delights of a High Tea. Tickets can be purchased at the High Ground Cafe.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House