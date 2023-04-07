Green Lake Snowmobile Club’s Pig Roast was the best party so far in 2023

Ron Tonts, front, and John Sullivan, back, brought the pig from the roasting spit to the clubhouse kitchen so the carvers could get to work on the pig prior to the dinner bell ringing. (Ken Alexander photo)

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club’s Pig Roast at their clubhouse on March 25 was a huge success.

Event convener Ron Tonts said he thought everybody had a great time. He added it was a group effort that made the outcome such a successful one.

He noted Jack Keough sourced the 75-pound pig for the event and it came from Barriere.

Tonts said he had the pig rotating on a spit over a light charcoal pit with green alder for smoke at 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the event.

“It was slow roasted until 4 p.m. Then the pig was moved into the clubhouse kitchen where it rested for an hour.”

John Sullivan, Dave Schwarz and Lorne Smith carved up the pig.

Dinner was served around 6 p.m. and people were eager to dig in. The roasted pork meal included scalloped potatoes, baked beans and salad.

As always, there was an awesome dessert offering.

One of the highlights of the event was the battle to win the door prizes and the silent auction items, thanks to the hard work of Rita Dixon and Lu Smith who canvassed businesses in 100 Mile House for door prizes and silent auction items.

Dixon said the businesses were very generous with their prizes.

Smith noted community members were very supportive of the snowmobile club with their purchase of multiple tickets for the 50-50 draw and the door and auction prizes.

The ladies weren’t sure how much money was raised for the club because fees and bills are still coming in. However, Dixon figures it will be close to $5,000.

“This money will be used for upkeep costs of the clubhouse, as well as yard and trail maintenance, and supporting the many activities that the club sponsors.”

Another highlight for the evening was having live music from Jack Keough and the Repeat Offenders, who had everyone from four to 80 years old up and cutting a rug on the dance floor. We really appreciated the talent of the musicians and their offer to entertain us and travel back to Clearwater that night.

Help wanted

The club executive is looking for a new president and vice-president, and is also looking forward to having volunteers to help with the trail clearing next fall.

Club snowmobile rides over

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club rides are finished for the season.

Tonts, who led most of the rides, said it was a great snowmobiling season.

“Our first club ride was on Dec. 10 and we finished the season on March 18.” There were 32 club rides, he added.

“We covered a lot of territory from Clinton to 100 Mile House, and the Marble Mountains to north of the Bonaparte River.”

Noting that he wanted to put 1,000 kilometres on his sled this season, Tonts said he managed to ride just a few kilometres shy of 2,500 kilometres.

Eco-Depot summer hours

Starting April 1, the 70 Mile House Eco-Depot rolled into its summer hours of operation.

The Eco-Depot is open Saturday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

