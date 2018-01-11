Game nerves

A regular sports commentary column by Brendan Kyle Jure

I’ve had my fair share of watching high-level athletes perform in various sports over the course of my short journalistic career and as a long time sports fan, but as a (former) athlete I always leave wondering how these athletes can perform in front of large crowds of people without running away in fear.

When I was still playing age-grade rugby for Boyne, a club in Drogheda, Ireland, we had to play a quarter-final against another club.

There were probably around 200 people packed into the stands on the school’s grounds that resembled a Texan high school’s football field more than it did an Irish school’s rugby field. It felt more like 1,000 people were there to me though.

I was slated to start the game on the wing after coming back from a particularly bad knee injury but as we were warming up, I was too busy trying not to swallow my tongue. The pressure was on, however, nobody told my stomach. I wasn’t this nervous even when I had to portray the Fairy Godmother in my school’s Christmas play of Cinderella, which definitely had more people watching.

Next thing you know, I was delivering my breakfast of pancakes into the trash can to the bewilderment of most of my teammates and jeers of the audience.

I looked up at the worried, concerned and somewhat disgusted face of my coach like a deer caught in the headlights of an 18-wheeler truck. He didn’t say anything, rather waiting for me to say something. It was a Mexican-stand off but without any guns. Finally, I kind of shrugged and shook my head even though I regretted it while doing so. He somberly nodded and told another kid he would be taking my spot. Secretly hating my replacement at that moment and probably hating myself even more, I went back to the warm-up.

The player who replaced me ended up getting injured in the second half and lucky for me, the coach had enough faith in me to keep me on the bench rather than ruling me out altogether. I came on, still sweating buckets and fighting to hold down the rest of whatever was left in my stomach. The audience was laughing it up when I jogged into position but the joke was on them. I ended up probably playing the best second half of rugby in my career.

After I caught a high ball in our end – my first touch – the nerves went away. Putting yourself out there can be frightening but you can never be successful if you don’t put all your cards on the table. I guess it just took me some time near a garbage can to figure that one out.

Previous story
Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining
Next story
Letter: American neighbour so mad she wanted to punch driver

Just Posted

Abattoir is on the block

Mobile slaughterhouse needs operator by Jan. 29 or it goes back to government

Morning Jan. 11: The cold weather is back, limited visibility in some spots

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

UPDATED: Highway 97 reopens in both directions following fatal crash

Motor vehicle incident in morning results in fatality

Morning Jan. 10: More snow this morning, flurries in the afternoon but with some breaks

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Williams Lake suspects charged in Clinton hit and run

A Clinton business owner escaped with a few scrapes after being victim of a hit and run Friday

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Residents of Wilkie, Sask., are voting for Fernie in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Most Read