From the Cariboo to Windsor

I escaped the Cariboo for what I would call a rather tropical (a sign of global warming) Christmas vacation back home in Windsor. There was no snow and the temperature was warm at a steady (what us Detroitish people call) 50 degrees Fahrenheit or to you, 10 degrees celsius.

I didn’t know how I was going to feel being back home after almost a year of living in the Cariboo. Was I going to miss it? Was I going to want to leave? I didn’t know. To be honest, it was neither. In fact, I didn’t miss Windsor at all. I missed my family, friends and pizza.

Upon my arrival, I was greeted by a familiar face, my best friend Colm. Right then, I knew I was in for a night of trouble. As we pulled up to my mother’s, she was standing there with my sister. I could have cried but I didn’t, instead, I drank and opened presents. It was a very Merry Christmas after all.

The first thing I wanted to do was shop. I don’t like big crowds of people but I braved the hundreds of people on boxing day. It’s not to say good shopping can’t be done in 100 Mile but I sure missed shopping in the city, despite the people. If there is one person who is a Winners connoisseur, it’s me. I had not one but four Winners to choose from which obviously meant I was bound to find some good deals and I did.

I went to Windsor with no set agenda.

I knew if I began to commit myself to see certain people or do certain things that I would be overwhelmed because let’s face it, I don’t know how to say no and I would have over-scheduled my limited time home. Rolling with the punches didn’t go exactly as imagined either. I didn’t see as many people as I would have liked to or spend as much time as I had hoped for.

That said, my main objective was to spend as much time with my family as I could and I think I achieved doing just that. Moving to British Columbia taught me the importance of family. It wasn’t until I was back home that I realized how much I actually missed them.

Looking back over the last year, I am glad I took a risk and moved across the country. I would be lying if I said I was the same person as I was before I left Windsor. The Cariboo taught me a lot about myself I had not known. I have matured, took on more responsibility and chose my own path.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Fraser river salmon passage must be restored

Just Posted

Reminder that School District 27 buses won’t run at -32 C

Cold weather spell expected

From the Cariboo to Windsor

I escaped the Cariboo for what I would call a rather tropical… Continue reading

Year in review in community: July to December

July Canada Day celebrated in the 108 July 4 - Canada Day… Continue reading

Stolen vehicle recovered by 100 Mile House RCMP

One of the vehicle plates - LH9225 - is still outstanding and considered stolen

103 Mile mobile home destroyed in fire

Cause is under investigation

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

B.C. family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Kelowna

Ben Gorodetsky’s life’s work and family’s belongings were stolen on Jan. 8

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

Most Read