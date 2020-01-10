From the Cariboo to Windsor

I escaped the Cariboo for what I would call a rather tropical (a sign of global warming) Christmas vacation back home in Windsor. There was no snow and the temperature was warm at a steady (what us Detroitish people call) 50 degrees Fahrenheit or to you, 10 degrees celsius.

I didn’t know how I was going to feel being back home after almost a year of living in the Cariboo. Was I going to miss it? Was I going to want to leave? I didn’t know. To be honest, it was neither. In fact, I didn’t miss Windsor at all. I missed my family, friends and pizza.

Upon my arrival, I was greeted by a familiar face, my best friend Colm. Right then, I knew I was in for a night of trouble. As we pulled up to my mother’s, she was standing there with my sister. I could have cried but I didn’t, instead, I drank and opened presents. It was a very Merry Christmas after all.

The first thing I wanted to do was shop. I don’t like big crowds of people but I braved the hundreds of people on boxing day. It’s not to say good shopping can’t be done in 100 Mile but I sure missed shopping in the city, despite the people. If there is one person who is a Winners connoisseur, it’s me. I had not one but four Winners to choose from which obviously meant I was bound to find some good deals and I did.

I went to Windsor with no set agenda.

I knew if I began to commit myself to see certain people or do certain things that I would be overwhelmed because let’s face it, I don’t know how to say no and I would have over-scheduled my limited time home. Rolling with the punches didn’t go exactly as imagined either. I didn’t see as many people as I would have liked to or spend as much time as I had hoped for.

That said, my main objective was to spend as much time with my family as I could and I think I achieved doing just that. Moving to British Columbia taught me the importance of family. It wasn’t until I was back home that I realized how much I actually missed them.

Looking back over the last year, I am glad I took a risk and moved across the country. I would be lying if I said I was the same person as I was before I left Windsor. The Cariboo taught me a lot about myself I had not known. I have matured, took on more responsibility and chose my own path.

