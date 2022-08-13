FORSTER: Bridge Lake fair gets set to open

Some of the charming preemie quilts that our Log Cabin Quilters donated to Royal Inland Hospital’s preemie ward over the past year. (Diana Forster photo)

The 62nd Bridge Lake Fair is at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21. Enjoy the 7th annual Interlakes Show ’n Shine and the Driving Horse Show, as well as the exhibition, cakewalks, candy jar, silent auction and lots of entertainment.

All ENTRIES for Bridge Lake Fair are accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, and judged that evening. Each class awards cash prizes to three places. Seven trophies are awarded, with $35 gift certificate prizes. The Grand Aggregate winner receives an extra $50. Special prizes are awarded for the Container Contest and the Log Cabin Quilters’ Challenge.

Non-perishables (baking, arts, photos, etc) should arrive early, in order to allow time to process fresh produce later in the day.

Ask for an Entry booklet from: all Interlakes general stores, Country Pedlar, Horse Lake Garden Centre, Donex Pharmacy & Department Store, Dancing Quilts or Impossible Knot.

Sulphurous/Hathaway’s 2022 fishing derby was a huge success with 600 tickets sold, 63 fish weighed in, and fish prizes awarded to five places.

Of 13 lake trout, first place went to nine-year-old Elise Schnieder’s 9-lb. specimen. Second was Orien Braaten’s 3 lb, 6.1 oz. fish and Hunter Nash’s 2 lb, 14.2 oz. catch was third.

Three rainbows were reeled in with first prize going to Adrian Wynnik for a 1 lb, 9.5oz fish. “Jeff’s” fish weighed 1 lb, 9.2 oz and “Ian’s” came in at 1lb, 6.5 oz.

Hathaway Lake gave up 12 kokanees with Andrew Robitaille’s weighing 1lb, 3.5 oz, followed by Holly Marie’s 1lb, 3.1 oz specimen, and “Adrian’s” at 7.9 oz.

Fishers weighed in 35 kokanees from Sulphurous Lake. In the closest competition, Dan Stoelwinder weighed in the heaviest at 2 lb, 7.5oz, followed by Jim McCormack’s at 2 lb, 6.5 oz and Avery Boscariol’s at 2lb, 6.3 oz.

A free raffle ticket, included in the derby ticket price, benefited winners: Ryan Dick, $500; Ken Asai, cordless mower; Murray Henderson, firepit cooker; and John Neufeldt, Adirondack chair.

Appreciation goes to organizers, Tom and Patty Nash, to the volunteers and supportive public, and especially to the generous prize donors.

Cheers

Birthday bubbly goes to Gun Granberg, Colleen Law, Lorna Wiebe, Harv Allen and Joe Visscher.

Wedding anniversary congratulations go to Elaine and Bill Adams, Jocelyne and Steve Colbert, Bev and Doug Crawford, Siana Kelly and Bryan Austerberry, Wendy and Gordon Marshall, and Donna and Jim Watson.

CALENDAR:

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCC) Annual General Meeting: 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7571 Pettyjohn Rd., Sulphurous Lake.

Public hearing: 7 p.m., Aug. 15 at ICC, to consider a rezoning request from Wettstone Guest Ranch to permit additional facilities including horse-boarding and kennel.

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association’s 2022 Annual General Meeting: 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7598 Clearview Rd., followed by a free barbecue. Bring a chair and membership fees.

Crib at MSCC: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19.

ICC Society Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 at ICC.

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society Annual General Meeting: 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 at Hall #1 (West.) All fire protection-area residents are welcome.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House