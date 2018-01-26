First woman in B.C. Legislature 100 years ago

A letter to the editor by Ann Remnant

To the editor:

This week marks a historic milestone in B.C. politics and maybe, just maybe, we’re on the cusp of another historic milestone.

Jan. 24, exactly 100 years ago, Mary Ellen Smith became the first woman elected to the B.C. legislature. She went on to have a long career in politics, affecting positive change for women and children.

This year, in New Zealand, the newly elected young Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has just announced she is pregnant. The phrase, ‘You’ve come a long way baby’ takes on a whole new meaning, that is, to be born to a sitting female Prime Minister. In 1917, after a decades-long and enduring campaign, the suffragette movement finally triumphed to get women the vote at the provincial level. In B.C., in 1917, 70 per cent of men voted to grant women the right to vote.

As we celebrate feminism in its many aspects, as millions of us around the world participate in the Women’s March, it should not be lost on anyone that women are again leading in the current campaign to get a proportional voting system in B.C. and Canada. It is the next milestone to improve our democracy.

If you like numbers, you may enjoy these ones. New Zealand was one of the first countries to grant the voting franchise to women in 1893. A century later, New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system. B.C. voters granted women the right to vote in 1918. This year, BC is holding a referendum on proportional representation.

Perhaps it’s a good omen.

Ann Remnant

Nelson

Previous story
What was your favourite book you read recently?

Just Posted

Conservation Office catches cougar after it attacked a small dog

‘We don’t want to have cats create a public safety threat’

What was your favourite book you read recently?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

Excavator falls through ice on Bridge Lake

Excavator did not belong to a local contractor

Behind the wheel of a logging truck in 100 Mile House

Trucking safety from an industry perspective

100 Mile realtors and Northern Real Estate Board warn consumers on new regulations

‘I actually think the public will be unpleasantly surprised’

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations

More than 450 lives were saved by organ transplants in 2017, according to the Ministry of Health

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

Most Read