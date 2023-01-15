Fireworks display a bright light for South Green Lake community

About 100 South Green Lake community members showed up on New Year’s Eve to watch a great fireworks display in the Snowmobile Clubhouse meadow.

Rita Dixon, who spent a lot of time collecting donations to make the event a reality, thanked everyone for their support, including community members who donated funds toward the cost of the fireworks, especially GLARA, the Fire Department Auxiliary, the Snowmobile Club and Will Unrah.

“The perfect weather saw little ones building snow ‘things’ and some people staying warm by the fire while other folks visited with friends and neighbours.”

Dixon also thanked South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Roger Graham and the volunteer firefighters for attending the event in case there were any emergencies, as well as Assistant Fire Chief Bob Bell for plowing the parking lot.

“This event would not be so successful without these volunteers and the community for showing your support with your donations and your attendance,” she said. “I wish you a very sincere thank you for making our community what it is!”

Let your imagination run wild

Reading a good book is a pleasant way to spend these cold days and the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library delivers reading material to communities in our area every three weeks.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 13, the TNRL Mobile Library will be stopping at the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m.

It will also be stopping that Friday at the 70 Mile Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and the Loon Lake Community Hall from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. every three weeks. This schedule will be in place up to June 2023 but is subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule, visit tnrl.ca.

The TNRL offers free library programs for all ages.

Did you know the Mobile Library is a one-of-a-kind, custom-built vehicle, is wheelchair and stroller accessible and offers public WiFi and a tablet for public use?

Library cards

Library cards are free to all Thompson-Nicola Regional District residents, and your card is welcome at any TNRL facilities or Mobile Library stops. To connect with the TNRL:

tnrl.ca (folks can sign up for the e-newspaper at tnrl.camobilelibrary@tnrd.ca or at 250-554-1124; toll free in B.C. at 1-855-552-2665; and at Facebook/tnrl.ca

