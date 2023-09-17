Facilities a point of community pride

Brantley Walsh chases Grayson Stewart as they play a game of pickup hockey at the 100 Mile Outdoor Skating Rink last winter. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

In the South Cariboo, our facilities are a point of community pride.

Oftentimes, they were built by community volunteers, as in the case of the 100 Mile Community Hall. Other times, they were built by local government using taxpayer money.

Whatever their origin, they quickly become a place for us all to gather and socialize with one another. Community groups and members naturally congregate and find new uses for the buildings. A community hall might be a dance floor one night, a fencing arena the next and a crafters market on the weekend.

Perhaps no building better represents this multiuse philosophy than the South Cariboo Rec Centre. For 20 years now it’s been the place to hold not only sporting events but widescale community fairs and festivals.

Just this past year the rec centre hosted the 2023 NStQ’s Citizen’s Assembly, the South Cariboo Women’s Fair and the Cariboo Charitable Event Society’s Party in the Park concert. It was an investment in 100 Mile House’s future that has more than paid off.

Now the District of 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District are looking to make another investment by building a permanent outdoor skating rink near the rec centre. While the initial price of $500,000 may seem a bit steep to some readers, the Free Press guarantees the community’s children will be thankful for the new multi-use facility. Some of the best photos we’ve taken in recent years have been at the rink run by the 100 Mile Outdoor Skating Society at the old junior high school site.

Moreover, think of the possibilities this presents.

Can’t go public skating at the rec centre as there is a weekend hockey tournament going on? A short walk away is the outdoor skating rink. Need somewhere for your five-year-old to learn to ride their bike? What better place for them to practice than this rock and traffic-free spot. And what a great place for sweaty ball players to get out of the scorching sun between games.

It will provide opportunities for new community events and activities and enhance current events. If properly cared for it could stand for decades and become just as important to 100 Mile House as the rec centre.

So, as we take pride in what our community has built in the past, let’s look to the future and consider what other facilities the South Cariboo needs. Be it a year-round pickleball facility, a new skate park or the ever-elusive aquatic centre, these investments will take time and money but in 20 years our children and grandchildren will thank us.

