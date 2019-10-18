Editorial: Vote wisely, but vote

There are no backsies when it comes to voting

The long wait is almost over. Before you go to bed on Monday night, you’ll know which party Canadians chose to run the country for the next four years.

Hopefully, it won’t give you nightmares.

And if you haven’t voted already, Oct. 21 is your last chance to be a part of that decision.

100 Mile Free Press’ policy is not to endorse particular candidates or parties, but we do endorse you getting out and making an informed vote, so here are a few things to think about.

The election campaign has been somewhat divisive so far, especially at the national levels, with party leaders, at times, talking more about their competitors’ personalities and policies.

But you’re not voting for Elizabeth May, Jagmeet Singh, Andrew Scheer or Justin Trudeau.

You’re voting for the party and the ideals that you support, and even more, the candidate that is going to best represent and fight for the community in Ottawa.

That might be an incumbent who did a good job over the last four years, or it might be a newcomer who has the force of personality and the chops to be effective, even if they end up in opposition.

Too often, voters end up casting their ballot against a candidate, rather than for one they support. But ‘anyone but…’ voting isn’t a path to good governance, it’s just more government that doesn’t truly have the support of the people.

There aren’t any backsies when it comes to casting your vote so that mark you make on the ballot is going to influence how the community, the province, the country, fares until the next election.

That makes voting a big responsibility, and not one that should be taken lightly, or driven by a reflex reaction to one candidate or another.

It’s easy to get caught up in the personalities game, especially these days, where the internet and social media have made it so very easy to dig up dirt on anyone and hold up their every misstep for the country to see.

Nor do you really need anything factual. False rumours can spread as easily and as fast as the truth — usually, even faster.

In the end, it’s up to you. But the important thing is to vote, and ensure that Canada has a government that will work for the betterment of us all in the coming years.

– Black Press Media