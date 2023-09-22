EDITOR: New basketball court looking great

Editor,
Props to the District for the new basketball and tennis court in Centennial Park. The paint job, the surface and the equipment are looking great.
Within a few hours of the nets and hoops going up, some high schoolers started playing ball, some older guys got in a few sets of tennis, and a local legend was hooping it up.
I think this is a great addition to an already awesome park and really adds an opportunity for recreation in town for years to come.
Thanks for doing a great job on a big investment.
Sincerely,
Gaven Crites