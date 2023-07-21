Tanner Federov is getting fed up of picking trash off the road near his home. (Tanner Federov photo)

EDITOR: Give a hoot, don’t pollute

A letter to the 100 Mile Free Press’ editor

Editor,

Last week I picked up a full trash bag of litter from only one side of the road between Bucki and Taylor Road.

What happened to give a hoot don’t pollute? What goes through people’s brains when they chuck garbage out the window? Or are brains and thinking too strong of words? Words that give too much credit to people old enough to drive?

I propose enforcement by way of hidden cameras, like red light cameras. Strategically placed in high-volume areas. Fined for littering replaced with community service of picking up garbage after people who should know better.

Littering becomes like the broken window analogy.

That bag was heavy. I just pretend that I’m picking up after children who don’t know any better. That makes me feel better than picking up after pigs dressed as people.

I can only hope that one day everyone will take accountability for the environment and show love and respect towards nature.

Pack it in pack out. Give a hoot don’t pollute.

Sincerely,

Tanner Federov

100 Mile House

