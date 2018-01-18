Driving the speed limit on icy roads

To the editor:

RCMP in this area need to make a concerted effort to let folks know that driving the speed limit on ice or in fog is speeding and start fining for infractions! Those exceeding the speed limit are actually guilty of more serious dangerous driving offences and should be held accountable.

And finally, truckers should fear and respect our little corridor as being tough on aggressive or dangerous driving on ice and snow. People are dying out there. This is not from a “nervous” driver, but someone that regularly is on the roads with clients trying to put our safety first.

Gina Myhill-Jones

100 Mile House