Dozens participate in pancake breakfast at 70 Mile House hall

Halloween night trick-or-treating at South Green Lake went extremely well, according to organizer Krista Vieira.

Thirteen kids, ranging in age from under one year to 14, participated in the event. However, Vieira noted it’s a lot of walking for the youngsters and some of the driveways were very dark.

“We’re wondering if there’s a better way to do it,” she said, adding they are only able to do it because Green Lake South Road doesn’t have a lot of traffic. “It’s quite a good little system, but it couldn’t get any bigger.”

Although it is becoming more popular to do Halloween handouts at a community hall or the Snowmobile Clubhouse, Vieira said she has mixed feelings about it because it “kinda takes away from the trick-or-treating aspect of it.”

The idea of the Snowmobile Club taking over the trick-or-treating part of the event was discussed at the club’s executive meeting on Nov. 1.

There were some changes to the fireworks portion of the evening. Last year, the fireworks canisters were glued to sheets of plywood in the Vieiras’ garage at the 70 Mile General Store, and then carried and placed in the field below the Snowmobile Clubhouse where they were fired off. But since they sold the store, she called childhood friend and South Green Lake resident Aaron Burwell, who helped Miguel Vieira glue the canisters to his trailer and then drove it into the field and fired off the fireworks.

Vieira said Burwell agreed to take over the fireworks in the future. She noted she and Miguel will continue to order the fireworks and organize the trick-or-treaters but the Halloween celebrations are too much.

“It’s a great thing, but it’s a 45-minute ride back to our home,” she said.

The next fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the field below the Snowmobile Clubhouse, 176 Green Lake South Rd.

Pancake breakfast

70 Mile Community Club chairman Ken Huber said the pancake breakfast fundraiser at the 70 Mile House Community Hall on Oct. 30 went “very well.”

There were 30 people at the breakfast at all times during the four-hour event, raising $480.

Huber said he had a core group of helpers come out to help with the breakfast. Two people have also answered the call for donations to help pay for Phase 2 of the community hall upgrades, which was “really nice,” he said.

The community club is asking businesses and individuals to donate money or labour to complete Phase 2 of the upgrades because there is no more government money available.

Anyone who wants to make a financial donation can make out a cheque to the 70 Mile Community Club and mail it to the 70 Mile Community Club; Box 159; 70 Mile House, B.C., V0K 2K2. Those wishing to donate labour can call Huber at 250-456-6050 during the evening.

The next fundraiser for the club is the Craft Sale at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Club treasurer Miriam Livingston, who is spearheading the fundraiser, said eight of the allowed 10 tables have been rented. She added they are only allowed to have 50 people in the hall at the same time.

Livingston said there will be a silent auction and door prizes and are seeking donations for the auction.

“It sounds like it’s going to be good.”

Fire department funding

70 Mile House Firefighters Association president Dennis Huber said the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department received $40,000 funding from Thompson Nicola Regional District Area E Director Sally Watson to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus bottles and backpacks.

The department hasn’t had any callouts recently.

“It’s been nice and quiet – just the way we like it.”

He added they have received a few new recruits and “we have a few guys to train.”

Roadwork done

Area residents are pleased Dawson Road Maintenance has paved the loose gravel patches on North Bonaparte Road as well as on the North Green Lake and Green Lake South roads. It’s definitely a huge improvement.

