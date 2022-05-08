DOERKSON: Welcoming spring and the return of community events

The arrival of spring couldn’t come soon enough this year.

After a long winter, and the stress of the last few years, it has been so encouraging to see our community come alive again. Not just in the literal sense of flowers blooming and snow melting, but also with the return of community events – the things that really make our region such a wonderful place to live.

Over the last number of weeks, we have seen festivities like the Shriners’ fundraiser in 100 Mile House return as a packed success. I also had the opportunity to attend the Forest Grove Legion Ladies Auxiliary fundraiser for Ukraine. They sold a delicious spaghetti dinner and put the proceeds towards the Ukrainian Red Cross.

We also saw the creation of the Easter “Whats Hoppening“ event. Hundreds of people attended the various festivities hosted around 100 Mile House, including Easter chocolate for the kids. It brought a smile to my face to see so many of my constituents in one place, enjoying our community and engaging with one another. I could see just how much people were excited to get out and about and feel some sort of return to normalcy.

It has made me look toward the future in anticipation, and I can’t wait for the many other wonderful events that we have on the horizon. I am grateful to all those who are eagerly planning them. One of those events is the BC Trappers convention, coming up May 5-8 with a full schedule of public demonstrations.

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce is also accepting applications for its 2021 Citizen of the Year. People are encouraged to nominate community members they think are deserving of the title by May 16, and it will be awarded at the Chamber’s Community Appreciation Event on June 4. In addition to awarding Citizen of the Year, the event will include a parade for our fire departments, paramedics, police, Search and Rescue, and Emergency Social Services. I am sure it will be a wonderful time to honour those who have made invaluable contributions to our region.

From farmers’ markets to fundraisers, car shows, the Harvest Fair, auctions, and other community events, we have so much to look forward to this spring. We have learned we cannot take these moments for granted, and after a challenging few years, I am so excited to meet you in person around our community.

See you soon, Cariboo-Chilcotin!

