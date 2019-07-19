Do you think the community needs more senior’s housing?

Tom Fisher

100 Mile House

“I think we need more housing in general, and senior’s housing for sure. I am a senior, I’m 74. I’ve been here since 2014; I think I’ll stay down here.”

Peter Jarvis

100 Mile House

“Yes. My wife and I are 70 and my mom’s still alive. So it’s a big issue. It’s a worry.”

Laura Laing

100 Mile House

“Yes. I think we need more housing for all. It’s an all ages thing.”

Violet Stock

100 Mile House

“I think we could use more places where people could get help, like a low-cost assisted living facility. Some seniors [that I know] are taken care of, and some aren’t.”

