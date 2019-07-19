Tom Fisher 100 Mile House “I think we need more housing in general, and senior’s housing for sure. I am a senior, I’m 74. I’ve been here since 2014; I think I’ll stay down here.”

Do you think the community needs more senior’s housing?

Tom Fisher

100 Mile House

“I think we need more housing in general, and senior’s housing for sure. I am a senior, I’m 74. I’ve been here since 2014; I think I’ll stay down here.”

Peter Jarvis

100 Mile House

“Yes. My wife and I are 70 and my mom’s still alive. So it’s a big issue. It’s a worry.”

Laura Laing

100 Mile House

“Yes. I think we need more housing for all. It’s an all ages thing.”

Violet Stock

100 Mile House

“I think we could use more places where people could get help, like a low-cost assisted living facility. Some seniors [that I know] are taken care of, and some aren’t.”

