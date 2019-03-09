Do you think it’s fair women now have to drive to Kamloops to give birth?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Diane Collens

100 Mile House

“It’s not fair because we want to be a growing community and be able to invite families into our area. It’s a bad drawback for any young families moving here, that they aren’t able to give birth here and have to go to Kamloops.”

Julie Gaudry

100 Mile House

“I don’t think it’s fair. It’s insane. This is a community and we don’t have all of our health care system.”

Jaqueline Humbek

100 Mile House

“No, I don’t think it’s fair because what if they can’t make it? I feel like there should be someone here who can deliver a woman’s child.”

Wendy Hamblin

100 Mile House

“It’s not an acceptable situation. They have to make really serious efforts to recruit someone, even if its temporarily, but it still solves a bit of the problem.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bath time danger

Just Posted

Case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Do you think it’s fair women now have to drive to Kamloops to give birth?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House’s food bank recieves large amount of money in a gaming grant

100 Mile and District Food Bank recieves $95 thousand on March 4.

100 Mile House’s PSO graduating class skates away with a win over teachers in annual fund-raising game

Proceeds go towards the class’ prom

The 100 Mile House chapter of Ducks Unlimited raises $20,000

‘Another tremendously successful event’

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

B.C. woman lost for three days on trail urges for search and rescue funding

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

Police looking for witnesses after pregnant woman assaulted in Penticton

The attack happened after the woman walked past a man pushing a shopping cart

A healthy Harry Jones looks to help Canada rugby sevens men impress on home soil

The Canadians finished 14th last year in Vancouver

Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

There’s a province-wide shortage of blood for large dogs

Most Read