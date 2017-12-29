Do you think anyone in your family will be awake to roll in the 2018 New Year at midnight on Dec. 31?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

“Yes, I know we will be up, back in Seattle we will go to the Seahawks game and then take in the fireworks at the Space Needle.”

– George Moen

Seattle

“Yes. Me and my husband, we always do toast the New Year and give lots of hope to the year ahead.”

– Isobel Newcome

Prince George

“My youngest probably will be over on Vancouver Island. My husband and I try every year, but I never make it. He sometimes stays awake.”

– Michele Jacklin

93 Mile

“Definitely, yes. Me and my husband and kid will all have our cheers for New Years 2018 outside at the bonfire.”

– Barb McKenna

100 Mile House

