Do you think anyone in your family will be awake to roll in the 2018 New Year at midnight on Dec. 31?

“Yes, I know we will be up, back in Seattle we will go to the Seahawks game and then take in the fireworks at the Space Needle.”
– George Moen
Seattle
“Yes. Me and my husband, we always do toast the New Year and give lots of hope to the year ahead.”
– Isobel Newcome
Prince George
“My youngest probably will be over on Vancouver Island. My husband and I try every year, but I never make it. He sometimes stays awake.”
– Michele Jacklin
93 Mile
“Definitely, yes. Me and my husband and kid will all have our cheers for New Years 2018 outside at the bonfire.”
– Barb McKenna
100 Mile House