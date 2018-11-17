Do you have anything left to do before winter hits?

Lisa Connell
99 Mile House
“Yes, we’re putting plastic on the windows, wrapping outside water pipes and putting tarps over stuff in the backyard. Also, we’re getting ready for Belize.”
Chris Reid
108 Mile Ranch
“No, ready for the snow, ready for Christmas to come and ready for shovelling.”
Neil Endacott
Horse Lake
“No, I’m pretty well-done everything [it’s] just a matter of maintenance when the snow comes.”
Bruce Greenbank
Lone Butte
“Not really, I got my firewood cut. I’m pretty well done.”
