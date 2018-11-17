Do you have anything left to do before winter hits?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Lisa Connell

99 Mile House

“Yes, we’re putting plastic on the windows, wrapping outside water pipes and putting tarps over stuff in the backyard. Also, we’re getting ready for Belize.”

Chris Reid

108 Mile Ranch

“No, ready for the snow, ready for Christmas to come and ready for shovelling.”

Neil Endacott

Horse Lake

“No, I’m pretty well-done everything [it’s] just a matter of maintenance when the snow comes.”

Bruce Greenbank

Lone Butte

“Not really, I got my firewood cut. I’m pretty well done.”

