Digital highway ‘essential’ path

In this digital age we live in, access to the Internet isn’t just a convenience, it’s a necessity.

When people come to live or vacation in the South Cariboo these days, the first question is “Do you have Wi-Fi?” Over the course of the pandemic, many of us relied on our internet to keep doing our jobs – a reality that is only bound to increase as time goes on and the job market evolves.

Yet access to reliable broadband internet in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, outside of larger centres like 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel, is patchy at best. And in more remote areas, there are substantial gaps, with little to no service, according to a Cariboo Regional District-commissioned report by Tanex Engineering.

Tanex diagnosed the region as having a “large connectivity problem” pointing to the lack of cell service on certain stretches of Highway 20, 24 and 97 as being causes for concern. All told, the report predicts that it would cost an estimated $230 million to give our region the broadband and wireless access to bring our citizens up to speed, specifically the CRTC universal service objective of 50 megabytes per second download speed and 10 megabytes per second upload speed.

Both the provincial and federal governments have pledged to provide these broadband and cellular service levels to rural communities. Yet it seems regional districts are having to grapple with the issue – not only where the services are needed but how to fund it. This shouldn’t fall on the CRD’s shoulders, given that it’s not the regional district mandate and it would be a huge tax burden if they were to take it on alone.

Broadband and cell service is an essential service, especially in terms of safety and emergency management, but also economic resilience. During the past year, many people have moved to the South Cariboo to work from home or bring their jobs with them – something that is likely to continue as more people seek out our great outdoor lifestyle. We are also seeing more instances of wildfires and floods, so having the infrastructure to reach our residents is vital.

Broadband internet is just as important as transportation, another provincial responsibility. And rural communities deserve the same services as their counterparts are in more urban areas.

The province has to step up and become a partner on the virtual highway to ensure Internet services are available and affordable to all.

Times will keep changing and while we move a little slower here in the Cariboo, we need to change with them. Installing new broadband infrastructure is just the first step on that road.

100 Mile House