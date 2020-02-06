Diaries of a City Kid: What’s so special about the Super Bowl anyway?

The best part of the Super Bowl is not the game, not the halftime show, but the commercials.

On Sunday (Feb. 2) more than 100 million people tuned in to see the big game take place in Miami. I probably come across as the guy who doesn’t like sports, but I do. Out of all the sports, I find football to be one of the most entertaining sports to watch besides basketball, but during the Super Bowl, it’s the commercials that really provide the entertainment.

I admit to not watching the game this year, my excuse, I don’t have cable and Netflix seemed easier than streaming. However, I made sure to catch up on the commercials the next day. I did some searching online and found that a commercial may cost up to as much as $5.6 million per 30 seconds – so expensive.

I was pleased to see the commercials loaded with celebrity cameos from Ellen DeGeneres to Post Malone and some hard-hitting messages like Budweiser’s “Typical American” commercial.

I won’t go into detail about my favourite commercials this year but my top three are as follows: The 2020 Hyundai Sonata, Smaht Pahk commercial featuring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Boston accents. The Michelob Ultra commercial featuring John Cena and Jimmy Fallon. The Squarespace commercial with Winona Ryder in Winona, Minn. (hilarious).

When I said the best part of the Super Bowl was the commercials, I was lying. The best part – bringing more people together than the population in Canada (37.59 million) – is the snacks. I am talking about the guac, the various platters, the finger foods, the walking tacos and all the beverages. I wish every Sunday could be the Super Bowl but only for the food. It’s an excuse to eat all of the worst foods and not feel bad about it.

Do you know who should feel bad about it? The guy who probably spent more than $7,000 on a ticket and was caught snoozing at the Super Bowl. I hope the nap was worth it.

This year, I didn’t bother to catch up on the halftime show after I saw a photo of Jennifer Lopez at 50 years old and realized her body looks better than mine. However, I did read many comments on how inappropriate the show was as if people forgot about Janet Jackson during her 2004 Super Bowl performance.

Regardless, if you thought it was inappropriate or not, the best performance or not, no performer has done a better job than Lady Gaga in 2017.