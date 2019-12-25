Diaries of a City Kid: The Holidays

As the weather gets colder and darker for longer, I get grouchier. Honestly, I don’t mind being a wet blanket about winter. In fact, I devote a lot to my perpetual mood around the season, but this year, I couldn’t help but look past it.

It began with the first real snowfall which was quite an exhilarating experience. I have seen a lot of snowfalls in many cities but not in the Interior of British Columbia. The snow glistening from the city lights is very Hallmark, but it doesn’t quite compare to the South Cariboo. It’s quiet here and rather picturesque. Through a frosty window, I watched the snow drape tall pine trees as the yard became covered in an untouched white blanket of snow. It was a very exciting experience until the yard was tampered by paw prints and steamy yellow craters.

As much as I hate the season, I do love Christmas. I love it so much that one year I decided to open all of my presents two days before Christmas. I don’t know why I wasn’t caught in the act but I took all of my presents (some of my sisters too) and went to my bedroom. I shut the door and began unwrapping my gifts. My father eventually found me on the floor in a heaping pile of wrapping paper. He was upset.

On Christmas, I didn’t have any presents to open, so instead, I decided to take it upon myself and be the designated gift giver. I handed out everyone’s presents one-by-one without making a peep. After that year, Christmas was no longer about the presents but about family and giving.

As I got older, the Christmas spirit wore off.

In the city, everything is so fast-paced that you don’t realize what goes on around you. It’s different in a small town. Over the past two weeks, I have been a witness to acts of kindness and the overall generosity of the community. It’s heartwarming, to be honest, and this year I am heading home with that feeling.

I won’t be flying home with presents but instead with a bow around my head, reminding my family, that I am the gift.

The South Cariboo has helped instill the Christmas spirit again but I would be lying if I said it was only that. This year, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That’s what I call a true Christmas miracle.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year – The City Kid.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: As 2019 comes to a close, it’s best to look ahead

Just Posted

Diaries of a City Kid: The Holidays

As the weather gets colder and darker for longer, I get grouchier.… Continue reading

Local elementary schools showcase talent in annual Christmas concerts

Local elementary schools were spreading holiday cheer as annual Christmas concerts took… Continue reading

108 Lions member acknowledged for years of community volunteering

‘It nice to be recognized like that’

NASA’s International Space Station can be seen over 100 Mile

The ISS can be spotted from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31.

Historic red stagecoach in its new home

“It was a great project”

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Todd St. Pierre has mobility issues, but the sled helped him go on a class hike

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Highway 97 in South Okanagan now open following rock slide

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

Most Read