Diaries of a City Kid: Netflix and alone time?

Dear Netflix,

There’s something I have been meaning to get off my chest. It’s not easy for me to tell you this, but I think we need some time apart. I can’t keep doing this. I know it feels so easy when we are together and you’re always there for me, but this needs to happen. I need to start living my life again.

I have a love-hate relationship with Netflix and I don’t think I’m alone when I say that. It’s a great thing to have when I am looking to wind down and decompress from a long day, but I find it has made me less productive, recently.

It is so easy to get locked into a new television series binge or movie marathon. I suppose things could be worse, for example, Hunter S Thompson’s binge in Fear and Loathing. The worst that could come from this binge is an upset stomach from too much junk food. I will take an upset stomach over the repercussions of the crazy lifestyle lived by Thompson any day.

The thing is, I sit down to watch one episode and the next thing I know, it has been three hours and I have watched six. Now on a rainy day, I wouldn’t be so hard on myself about that, but if it’s nice outside, I really don’t have an excuse. I should be outside, walking, socializing, heck even exercising.

The other day, I stayed up until four o’clock in the morning. I was so invested in this show I was watching, I couldn’t stop. Now I am not proud of my decision to stay up so late, but the show was so good. I may have eaten a box of chocolate chip cookies, but who’s counting?

Every so often while watching Netflix, it will pause itself and ask if you are still there. That is its way of reminding you that you are extremely lazy and yeah, you should probably get up and do something. Am I still there? Of course, I am still here, what else would I be doing? Clearly, I am avoiding all other options and I have found myself sunk into my bed. Thanks, Netflix, for reminding me how lazy I have been these last few hours.

The weird thing is, growing up, my parents could never get me to come inside the house. As soon as I could get run outside, I was gone. I wouldn’t come home until dinner and even then I would try to get out of it. I was too busy doing anything and everything that I could. Even as a teenager, I was never home.

I don’t know what happened to me. I find myself, thinking about the next chance I get to go home and relax. Do I not have the same amount of energy anymore? I mean, I am 24 years old. Is this a quarter-life crisis? Or does Netflix seriously have a hold of me and my generation?

I am not too sure, but I am worried.

I think it is time I cancel my Netflix subscription.