Diaries of a City Kid: Moving

I moved into a new place over the weekend. My old apartment was becoming too small. I was ready for an upgrade that included a living room and a full-sized kitchen. I fortuitously found a place that met those requirements and a little more.

I have moved into three different places since I decided to call the South Cariboo home. Now that I think of it, it’s a lot for such a short amount of time. I tend to forget how much I despise moving until it’s time to do it. Then I remember.

It’s tedious and tiring. I huff and puff until it is over.

I think everyone could agree with that. It’s never a good time but rather annoying. I don’t mind the packing part. I like sorting through my belongings and putting them into boxes. I often end up throwing things out that I have collected over time because they never served a purpose.

This time around, it didn’t take me very long to pack. I haven’t acquired many things because there was only so much I could fit into my small apartment. Though, what I did realize is that I have too many jackets. I think I counted 15 which is an absurd amount for one person to have.

I was surprised, to be honest. I mean, I purchased them so I must’ve known I had so many, but when they sit in the closet, you don’t really realize how many you have until you take them out.

What am I going to do with 15 jackets? Most likely never wear them all but to be safe, I kept them. At least if I ever plan on a surprise wardrobe change during the winter, I am set and I have options.

On Saturday, I moved everything. Trip by trip, I packed my little car up with boxes, clothes, plants and the odd belongings. I stuffed my car from top to bottom but no matter how much I squeezed into that little car, there was more to move and another trip to be made.

By the end of the day, it was all said and done. I had moved into the new place I will call home. My feet were sore and my body was sweaty.

I was over it.

But it didn’t end there. Once everything was moved, it had to be unpacked and placed. Before I could do that, everything and I mean everything had to be thoroughly cleaned. It seemed like it was never-ending and the kind of person I am, I had to get as much done as I could before I could actually relax.

My day started around 7 a.m. and I didn’t finish until late that evening. I wanted to stop but I couldn’t. Every time I cleaned something, I saw something else that needed to be cleaned, so I cleaned it.

My feet are still sore from the weekend and it’s Wednesday. However, everything is finally unpacked, cleaned and has found its place. As much as I despise moving, the final product is always rewarding. A fresh start and a new place.