Diaries of a City Kid: Friendship

Time and distance have taught me to never take anything for granted. I think that is one of the most valuable lessons I could learn in life.

Friendships are a sacred thing and I am grateful for the ones I have. I am a firm believer that in life, some people are destined to cross paths.

When those people do cross paths, a special kind of bond is formed – one that is hard to describe and hard to break.

Last week, I got to spend a few days with my best friend. Even though months had gone by, the very moment we were back in each other’s company, it was if we saw each other the day before.

That alone is something special. No matter how much time goes by or how far the distance, nothing changes and you pick up where you had left off. Those kinds of friendships are hard to come by.

I knew the first moment we saw each other was going to be a special one and it was. Almost instantaneously, things were back to normal – a matter of ten minutes had gone by and he was talking my head off and catching me up on everything I have missed.

I couldn’t wait to get back to 100 Mile because there was so much to show my friend in such a short amount of time.

The last time he was here, he was nervous because everything was new and unfamiliar. Don’t get me wrong, I was nervous too, but I knew it wouldn’t take long for me to adjust and grow to appreciate where I live. Now having seen this adjustment for himself, I think this time around, he could leave feeling self-assured that his friend is going to be just fine.

As our time together came to an end, our goodbye was quite different this time because we weren’t headed back to the same destination. It was a weird thing to think about, and to be honest, we both knew that and agreed it was best to not talk about it.

Spending time with one of my closest friends reassured me, that no matter where I go or how much time passes, I will always have people in my life there for me.

I am grateful for those people – the ones who are back home and the ones I have met along the way. Being on your own teaches you a lot. You become wiser. You begin to appreciate the smaller things, that you otherwise might have brushed off and you discover a new sense of yourself. As I enter my fifth month living in 100 Mile House, the more it feels like home. Actually, when I think about it, I shouldn’t say it feels like home because it is home and I can say that with confidence.

The Cariboo has been able to offer me so many life-changing experiences, that otherwise, I would have missed out on if I had never left home.

If I could share any advice, if it ever feels like you’re taking a risk, take it. Odds are, it will be worth it.

