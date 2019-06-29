Diaries of a City Kid: An amazing day

I have done a lot of things but I don’t think I have ever had as much fun as I did, participating with three of my coworkers in the 100 Mile Lions’ Amazing Race.

I signed up for this event not knowing what it was. I’ve heard of the television series but have never watched it – I was going into this blindfolded.

The day began with a complimentary breakfast before the race got started. Each team was given an envelope that had four origamis for each member. The first team to complete them was given their first clue and obviously had the advantage over everyone else. We were that team.

Once we left the Creekside Seniors Centre, our first challenge was to find a specific license plate on a vehicle that was parked somewhere along Birch Avenue or Highway 97.

It took some time but we found it and headed to our next destination – The 108 Mile Heritage Site, where my two bosses played life-sized Yahtzee while my other coworker and I worked on another side challenge. We did a lot of challenges that day and I can’t remember all of them.

Early in the morning, we had to go back to the hall to get our next clue, but first, we had to make crafts and then get into wedding gear for photos – I went straight for the dress.

Max and I have a very romantic photo to document the pretend marriage.

That was probably one of the more memorable challenges. Towards the end of the day, one of the pit stops for our challenge was at Jake’s Pub. We had to dress up in pink clothing and recreate one of the Pepto Bismol commercials. The judges were tough but we made it through.

Those Lions members were pretty creative in the challenges they came up with.

At one point, we had to go up to the Snowmobile Clubhouse and take part in an archery challenge. That is something I have never done before, I didn’t hit the targets but I am quite positive if Max didn’t get that last target, it was going to be me.

One of the more comedic challenges was having to put a stocking on our head that had a ball inside of it. Getting on our hands and knees we had to go around a course knocking down water bottles with only the ball inside of the stocking.

The entire day consisted of running around town like wild animals and I enjoyed every second of it. For most of the day, we had the upper hand on the other teams. Even if it seemed like we were behind, we caught up and managed to get further. I had a great team, everyone kicked butt. I also learned that I was more competitive than I thought. Which is good to know.

My boss told me that our team won the previous year, so the stakes were high. As the new guy, this was my time to shine and I think I did pretty well, I mean we did win.