Diaries of a City Kid: A doozy of a car

Sometimes, it will feel like the universe is doing everything in its power to make each day more difficult than the previous. It’s important to remember you’re stronger than that. Put up a fight and try your best to not give up.

Last week was one of those weeks. Remember that great car I wrote about two columns ago? Yeah, well that car has a way of testing my patience.

As most car owners should, I took my car in for an oil change – hoping that would help it run a little bit better. It seemed like it did, at first. I left the service shop and went to the gas station to fill up my tank. As I got out of the car, I realized I had lost my wallet. I figured I left the wallet on the counter or it found its way out of my hands on the walk back to my car. I got back in the car, started it and nothing. My car wouldn’t start. I assumed the battery was dead. No matter how many times I jumped the battery, it wouldn’t hold the charge. I was stuck… at the gas pump – inconveniencing myself and everyone else trying to get gas.

Finally, after a few unsuccessful attempts and my patience running thin, I got the car to start and moved it into a parking spot. I don’t know much about cars but I figured a new battery was the solution to this problem.

At the time, this problem seemed much bigger than it was but in the grand scheme of things, it was a minor problem. I got a new battery for the car and crossed my fingers I wouldn’t have any more troubles.

The next day I was heading to Barriere for the weekend due to work. The car made it there without any problems. My mind was at ease. After I finished up work, I decided I would drive the 40 something minutes to Kamloops to the nearest TD bank to retrieve a new debit card and cancel the credit card that I lost. As soon as I got into the city, my car died… in the middle of the highway.

I panicked because it was rush hour and I was the guy holding everybody up. I think it took roughly three attempts to start it back up before it actually did. It would be fine but as soon as I hit a red light, the car would die again. I was able to get a new debit card but the evening resulted in getting my car towed back to Barriere. I didn’t trust it and I wasn’t about to get back on the highway with an unreliable vehicle.

I was incredibly overwhelmed and just about had enough. At the time, I was feeling defeated and couldn’t see past what was happening. What was my next move? It doesn’t seem logical to put more money into a vehicle than what you purchased it for.

Now that the weekend has passed and I am looking back on it, I wish I told myself that everything is okay and it is going to be okay. I have been faced with many challenges since I decided to do things on my own. I know that I am going to be faced with many more. I suppose this is the first time in my life where I don’t have things as easy as I did, but I am learning and navigating through the challenges the best I can.