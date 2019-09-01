Diaries of a City Kid: A Cariboo wedding

Now I have been to a lot of weddings, but I have never been to a wedding quite like one in Clinton. A wedding is the one time I can dress very dapper, I like to put thought into what I am going to wear. Considering the wedding was in Clinton, I had a slight feeling most of the men would be wearing Wranglers, plaid button-ups, cowboy boots and hats. I wasn’t wrong.

Aside from the groomsmen, I was the only other person wearing a suit. However, I did take in consideration that I would be attending a wedding with a fair amount of cowboys. I decided to wear a denim dress shirt, a vintage brown leather belt and a bolo tie. Despite wearing a suit, I think I managed to fit in with the crowd of cowboys and cowgirls.

What I didn’t take into consideration was that the wedding was on a ranch. I didn’t quite know what to expect. So, I wore my best pair of dress shoes.

I shouldn’t have. The wedding was in a barn, like, a real barn with dirt on the ground. It was very pretty inside the barn, it gave me ideas for what my wedding could look like if I ever get married, but I still couldn’t get over the dirt. I was so worried about my dress shoes. Every step I took, I took it with caution.

Some might be wondering how I ended up at a wedding in Clinton, well, my coworker grew up there and a friend of hers was getting married. So, I went as her date. I was a little nervous at first. I figured I would stick out like a sore thumb, I mean, being the only man in a fashionable suit, I did.

Nonetheless, I was a stranger and I am not a cowboy – what would I have in common to talk about? I was wrong. Everybody I met was incredibly nice and were interested in hearing my story. It was nice to be around new people and socialize. I didn’t register that until the next day, I really needed to do something like that.

I finally had the chance to be the Chatty Cathy I am.

The second last wedding I attended, I ripped my pants, right down the butt because I was dancing too much. I had them fixed before I moved out to British Columbia, but I haven’t worn them since. I knew I was going to be dancing, I couldn’t have passed that up. Despite the majority of the music being country, I danced. I can dance, but I don’t know how to two-step, let alone dance to country music. So, I played it safe and just stomped my foot to every dance move I could come up with.

There was one casualty that night. My dress pants acquired a nice yellow stain, thanks to the heaping amount of mustard that was applied to my hot dog. I am not sure who to blame, the lady who applied the mustard to my hotdog or my mishandling of the buns.

The wedding was a lot of fun and quite a memorable experience. It was an experience I never imagined to see myself having, but I did and it’s another one to add for my time in the Cariboo.

