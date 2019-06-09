Diaries: Adjusting

I read somewhere that people who live in rural areas tend to be happier than those living in urban cities.

I think I agree with that statement.

I mean, yeah, accessibility to options is nice, but realistically, do we need all of that to survive or actually be happy? I suppose I have never known any better because I lived in a city for most of my life. I’m realizing it’s not all that it’s presumed to be. I thought I couldn’t live anywhere else besides a vibrant city, but it turns out I can.

As I enter my fourth month living in 100 Mile House, I will say it’s starting to grow on me – the small town feeling, the convenience of everything in one place and the beautiful view that surrounds the area. It’s marvellous.

I thought I would have escaped from the South Cariboo to Vancouver any chance I had, but I haven’t. Not once.

I guess living a rural lifestyle isn’t so bad, after all.

My profession lets me encounter with people on a daily basis. I am lucky to meet all of these unique people and have them feel comfortable enough to share their trials, triumphs and quirks that make them so unique. I can’t say I have had a bad encounter yet.

Everyone in the Cariboo seems incredibly genuine and wholehearted – something I spent a long time searching for in the city. I found that in some people but sometimes even those relationships don’t last.

It’s nice to connect with people who put their best interests in you, rather than themselves. I have been very welcomed into the community and it’s a really good feeling, especially when you’re fresh meat in a small town.

It took a while to adjust to things such as the cows outside of my bedroom window, deciding it’s a great time to make noise as I’m just about to fall asleep. The first night I experienced this, I woke up with a panic attack. I didn’t know what that sound was, where it was coming from and if there was an intruder in the building. I know cows make very distinctive sounds, but when you are woken up like that, anything is possible. I remembered there was a fleet of cows outside my window and put it all together.

I was safe and the cows were okay.

Since then, I have come to enjoy it and I haven’t woken up in a panic attack since. Each morning, I am woken up by a woodpecker that pecks the tree in front of my kitchen window. Who needs an alarm clock when you have a woodpecker.

I think I like the sounds of wildlife instead of sirens and the occasional intoxicated individuals making all sorts of foolish ruckus on the streets back home.

Adjusting to this new lifestyle was simply just a matter of time. I didn’t want to say it, but I think I am becoming a country boy. I kind of like it.

…I do miss Starbucks though.

