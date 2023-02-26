Diana Forster’s column to the Free Press

Diana Forster
Special to the 100 Mile Free Press
Despite the odd early flurry, the day warmed up with beautiful sunshine for Deka Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society’s ice fishing derby, Feb. 18.
Ice conditions were reported to be tough, with lots of ice underneath, heavy snow on top and lots of slushy areas.
Ticketholders numbered 640 (probably a record!) and 300 of them attended prize-giving. Many of them did not record their surnames on their tickets! Sixty-three fish were weighed in.
Of 39 kokanee, first place went to Horse Lake’s Doyle Beek for his fish weighing 2lb 2.6oz. Second prize was won by Rob Tait of Deka, whose specimen weighed 2lb 0.7oz. In third, Deka’s Scott MacLeod’s weighed in at 1lb 9.8oz.
Twenty-three lake trout were weighed in. Denny’s 6lb 4.5oz fish placed first, followed by Pat’s weighing 4lb 7.7oz, and Dan’s weighing 3lb 14.6oz.
The lone rainbow, weighing 9.9oz, was weighed in by Jack!
The winners of the raffle included:1st: John Beacom of Deka: pellet fuelled smoker oven; 2nd: Deka’s Dave Gardner: custom firepit on skis; and 3rd: Sheridan’s Dave Kuyek: $200 cash.
DLDVFD is most grateful to the generous prize donors and the public, whose huge support made for a “great, fun day.”
newsroom@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.