L-r: Mirabelle Batcheller, Alexander Batcheller and Aleena Kwiatkowski get ready for the Deka Lake Fishing Derby. (Sandra Coldwell photo - submitted)

Diana Forster’s column to the Free Press

Diana Forster

Special to the 100 Mile Free Press

Despite the odd early flurry, the day warmed up with beautiful sunshine for Deka Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society’s ice fishing derby, Feb. 18.

Ice conditions were reported to be tough, with lots of ice underneath, heavy snow on top and lots of slushy areas.

Ticketholders numbered 640 (probably a record!) and 300 of them attended prize-giving. Many of them did not record their surnames on their tickets! Sixty-three fish were weighed in.

Of 39 kokanee, first place went to Horse Lake’s Doyle Beek for his fish weighing 2lb 2.6oz. Second prize was won by Rob Tait of Deka, whose specimen weighed 2lb 0.7oz. In third, Deka’s Scott MacLeod’s weighed in at 1lb 9.8oz.

Twenty-three lake trout were weighed in. Denny’s 6lb 4.5oz fish placed first, followed by Pat’s weighing 4lb 7.7oz, and Dan’s weighing 3lb 14.6oz.

The lone rainbow, weighing 9.9oz, was weighed in by Jack!

The winners of the raffle included:1st: John Beacom of Deka: pellet fuelled smoker oven; 2nd: Deka’s Dave Gardner: custom firepit on skis; and 3rd: Sheridan’s Dave Kuyek: $200 cash.

DLDVFD is most grateful to the generous prize donors and the public, whose huge support made for a “great, fun day.”

Stanley Domino, of Kamloops, shows off a catch at the Deka Lake Fishing Derby. (Sandra Coldwell photo - submitted)

Tamara Plewes, of Horse Lake, with her catch at the Derby last weekend. (Sandra Coldwell photo - submitted).

Dave Mingo hopes for the perfect catch at the Deka Lake Fishing Derby. (Sandra Coldwell photo - submitted).

Jack Domino, of Kamloops, got first place for his Rainbow. (Sandra Coldwell photo - submitted).

Sandra Coldwell and Louise Crothers at the Deka Lake Fishing Derby.

Bob Taut, of Bridge Lake, shows off his catch. (Sandra Coldwell photo - submitted).

Left to right: Alex, 9, and Mira, 7—who were fishing with their grandfather—were thrilled to place in the top three in the children’s kokanee category. Mira was first with a 1lb 6.7oz catch and Alex second with a 1lb 5oz fish. (Diana Forster photo).
