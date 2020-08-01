Deka Lake Ladies Auxiliary proud of their members

A collection of face masks made by Lorna Wiebe, Shelley Theriault and Irene Jones who between them raised $1,000 for the South Cariboo Health Foundation. (Photo submitted)

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) Ladies Auxiliary (LA) is very proud of members Lorna Wiebe, Shelley Theriault and Irene Jones, all competent seamstresses and quilters who got “bored” staying home, and turned to making masks. By June 26, their magnificent effort had resulted in a $1,000 donation to the South Cariboo Health Foundation. Way to go, girls!

The LA has announced their “very deserving” 2020 scholarship winners as Sally Miller-Davis of Lone Butte and Dirk Verheul of Eagan Lake; each will receive $500.

Dirk, a trained firefighter, will soon enter UBCO’s Computer Science programme. Sally, who was involved with the Junior Initial Attack firefighters in 100 Mile, has applied to TRU’s Sciences program, in the hopes of becoming a large animal vet.

The community extends sincere sympathy to Bob Grotke and his family for the July 7 loss of his wife, Pat, at the age of 76. Pat was a much-appreciated member of the LA.

Longtime residents will be saddened to learn that Julien Patenaude, who was especially famous for his fishing flies, passed away in Armstrong on July 9. Deepest condolences are extended to his wife, Gert.

Many friends will sympathize with the family’s decision to cancel Ruth Allan’s public Celebration of Life, in favour of a small family-only one.

Given COVID-19 restrictions, Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association will not hold an in-person annual general meeting. Business will be conducted via e-mail.

Together with the Cariboo Regional District, Mountain Spruce Community Park is expecting work to begin shortly to provide an upgraded parking lot, widened and improved trails accessible by all, and a new accessible outhouse.

The drop off box for bottles/cans for recycling is at the park. Any questions or concerns regarding the recycling may be directed to Greg Way, 250 706 8697.

Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is looking into the development of a new driveway and parking area; the construction of a picnic shelter should begin soon.

Birthday bubbly goes to Lorraine Jerema, Destiny Kerr, Carissa Ruscheinsky, Eva Ruscheinsky, Donna Watson and Joe Dayman.

Happy anniversary to Barb & Ted Kerr, and Laurie & Gary Sayenchuk.

