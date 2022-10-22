Deka Lake department receives new water tender

The Deka Lake Fire Department recently added a new water tender to its fleet. (Photo submitted)

Deka Lake and District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) is delighted to have received their new fire tender, which is especially desirable for supplying water to a fire that is not within reach of any lake water. It replaces their previous tender which, at some 40 years old, was no longer suitable.

Courtesy of the Cariboo Regional District’s plan to update critical firefighting equipment in the Cariboo, DLDVFD has now received three updated fire trucks and continues to improve its training to provide the best possible fire protection to its service area.

Deka’s Ladies Auxiliary sincerely appreciates members and residents who helped them rebuild their bank account with summer bake sales, to the tune of over $4,000. Happily, this allows them to make their usual donation to the VFD’s annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, the VFD will be delighted to accept donations of non-perishable foods or cash at either Deka Firehall or Sulphurous Firehall. Cheques should be made out to Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission. If you are not here, you may mail your cheque to us at 6499 Mahood Lake Rd., Lone Butte V0K 1X3.

Deka Lake and District Ratepayers’ Association has removed Deka’s channel buoys for winter and reminds residents to be cautious when travelling to the big end.

The first Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) in three years was a huge success, such that these will continue at 7 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month: next one, Nov. 10.

Interlakes Horse Club is hosting a Halloween Costume Party from 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds. Enjoy the entertaining Trick or Ride and Halloween Obstacles, costume prizes and candy!

It is open to everyone, members and non-members alike, but those wishing to attend must sign up at http://interlakeshorseclub.ca/events

Birthday bubbly goes to Genevieve Amy, Marion Mickelsen, Diana Souther, Nicole Weston and Monty Furber, Congratulations to Sharon and Dan Stewart on their 36th wedding anniversary, Nov. 1.

CALENDAR:

Reserve your $20 table at Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) annual outdoor Christmas Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12: call 250-609-4144.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 pm, Oct. 22 and Nov. 12. The play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Quilling: Call 250-593-4869 to see if any space remains in Mai’s Oct. 24 class at ICC.

Log Cabin Quilters host Community Quilting at ICC, 9.30 am to 2.30 pm, on Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. Nov. 2 is for members only.

Crib at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC): 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.

Halloween Celebration at ICC: 6:30 pm, Oct. 31. Fireworks at 7 p.m. A concession will offer chilli, hot dogs, hot drinks and mulled wine.

Ladies Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Nov. 10

Remembrance Day Service (outdoors) at MSCC: 10:45 am, Friday, Nov. 11.

