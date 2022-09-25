Deka Lake: Bake sale a successful fundraiser

Eva, age 10, and her four-year-old sister Everley Hearn of Ladner helped Ladies Auxiliary president Kerrie LeGrand draw for the prizes. Diana Forster photo)

Deka Ladies Auxiliary’s last bake sale, Sept. 4, was as successful as earlier ones, with $889 raised and four new members registered.

The LA is most appreciative of the widespread support they received; and makes mention of the fact that, without the LA member-bakers themselves, these events could not have been such a success. Special thanks go to Lorna, Karin and Shelley for their support while the LA worked through its fundraising initiatives.

Lucky prize winners are quilt; Kathy St. Pierre of Surrey; placemats/table runner, Jim Martin of Prince Rupert; and large hamper, Carmen Kiener of Chilliwack.

For your convenience, Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA) placed recycling bins for beverage containers only near the mailboxes at Beazley and Womack; Blain at Burgess and Higgins Lake Rd. They ask for patience while they see how these locations work and, if they have to be moved, residents will be so advised.

It should be more convenient for residents, but more volunteers may be needed to help with the process.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCC) advises that, after their Aug. 13 annual general meeting, Barry Dennison is president and Shannon Sadlowski is secretary.

Many unauthorized business signs are suddenly popping up all along our roads. Many other businesses do us the courtesy of paying DLDRA for their Deka advertising, which monies provide us with the many amenities that are exclusive to Deka District. Please support your community by making your first calls to those businesses advertising on the community board at the foot of Mahood Lake Road or in DLDRA’s thrice-annual newsletter.

Birthday bubbly goes to Renee Clark, Sharon Stewart, Pete Bonter and Joey Watson; and congratulations on Nicki and Pete Bonter’s 30th wedding anniversary, Oct. 5.

CALENDAR

Reserve your $20 table at Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) Annual Outdoor Christmas Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12: call 250-609-4144.

Games Night (non-alcoholic) at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24

Log Cabin Quilters Community Quilting at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 28 and Oct. 12. Oct. 5 is for members only.

Crib at MSCC: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8. Buy in $10 plus the $2 for the hall. Play starts 7 p.m. sharp. The bar will be open.

Ladies Night is back at MSCC: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Bring an appy or snack.

Note that MSCC will host an outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony at 10:45 a.m., Nov. 11.

