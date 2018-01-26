Community really pulls together on Peter Skene Ogden play

To the editor:

Wow!

Another example of the 100 Mile House community stepping up. Good news for the Community.

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) drama class prevailed of the loss of theatre venue at Martin Exeter Hall at this time. They recently adapted the PSO School gymnasium into a theatre. And what a production they offered in spite of all the difficulties in the new venue!

The entire business community and PSO Staff came forward and lent a hand with donations, adjustments and labour so that these aspiring young people in our community could put on their show.

The theatre piece, Fools, was just staged in spite of all the challenges in their new school gymnasium setting, which was transformed, with great aplomb, into a theatre space.

Drama teacher, Monique Corno, with great help from students, parents, fellow staff members and many 100 Mile businesses and organizations presented an impressive show called Fools, by the noted play write, Neil Simon.

It is yet more evidence that it takes a ” whole community to help raise a student (child)”.

Oh, by the way, we should remember that we collateral benefit when we buy locally.

Bravo and brava, PSO and 100 Mile. Take a bow one and all.

Dennis Tupman

100 Mile House