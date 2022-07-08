Columnist returns to the Free Press fold

After a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am happy to be back as the correspondent for the Watch Lake/North Green Lake area. I look forward to keeping our residents up-to-date with what is happening in the community. If you have community events, get well, birthday or anniversary wishes, or any other news you want to report, please contact me at 250-395-9082 or email me at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

Gymkhana event

The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) is pleased to announce that the Gymkhana will be held on Saturday, July 9. It is the longest-running gymkhana in B.C. The gates open at 10 am. and the events start at noon. Everyone is welcome. Admission is $2.00.

This is a horse and rider sporting event, which include barrel racing, musical tires and baton racing. The gymkhana will be held at the grounds just west of the Little Horse Lodge. There will be a concession serving mouth-watering hamburgers and hotdogs, pop, coffee, chocolate bars, chips, etc. There is also a refreshment garden to quench the adults’ thirst. The gymkhana is a lot of fun for both competitors and the public, so bring a good hat, sunscreen and your camera. We hope to see you all there.

Volunteers needed

The WLGLCA is looking for volunteers to help out with community events and if you are able to spare a bit of time during these events, please contact either Dimps Horn at 250-456-7741 or me at 250-395-9082. Even an hour or two would be greatly appreciated.

Watch Lake Community Association

The association would like your input on how to utilize our community hall. It is currently used for weddings, receptions, meetings, and a group playing darts but we would like to see more activities. If you have any suggestions in regards to this, please contact me at 250-395-9082 or Dimps Horn at 250-456-7741. We have a beautiful hall and it would be wonderful to have ideas from the community on how we can use it all the time.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall for weddings or anniversary receptions, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Special wishes

Happy belated birthday to Dona Andrews. Hope you had a wonderful day. Bubbly birthday wishes to Donna Grimshaw, who will be celebrating this special day on July 25.

