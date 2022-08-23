As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

COLUMN: FRENCH CONNECTION: Lack of trees leads to layoffs

The lack of access to available trees is one reason given for the recent layoffs at West Fraser Mills. That should be no surprise. We’ve been running out of “available” trees for years. Since 2020, some 35 Interior B.C. sawmills have closed permanently.

We’ve always felled trees faster than they can replace themselves, plus we lose them to wildfires, development and natural causes, but it took the Mountain Pine Beetle attack earlier this century to make us realize forestry isn’t all that sustainable.

In 2005, forward-looking community leaders (including former Williams Lake Mayor Rick Gibson and former 100 Mile House Mayor Donna Barnett) formed the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Committee (CCBAC) to mitigate the expected ecological, social and economic effects of the beetle invasion and to ensure a stable future for the area. Stable communities need jobs in all sectors, and CCBAC intended to provide start-up funds for businesses and industries that were interested in doing something different.

The CCBAC board was composed of a representative from each local area municipal council, First Nations, CRD, plus one representative from the lumber industry and one from the conservation sector. The committee was well-funded by different levels of government.

Things started well. CCBAC appointed knowledgeable people to committees to determine what enterprises would flourish in this area. They came up with plans for ten sectors, ranging from agriculture and tourism to arts, culture and heritage.

When logging the beetle kill saved the lumber companies and jobs, CCBAC’s focus changed. Over the years, it gave grants to many worthy community projects, like the TRU agricultural program, but it fell short on finding new industries/businesses to provide permanent well-paying jobs. In 2018, a newer CCBAC board dissolved itself.

I wonder how different Cariboo Chilcotin would be if CCBAC’s original plan to diversify had happened?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the our sister paper, The Williams Lake Tribune.

OpinionWilliams Lake

Previous story
East Coast vacation vibes brought back to work

Just Posted

Dick Minato has lived in 100 Mile since the early 1950s. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo Calling: 100 Mile: Resort hub to booming mill town

A McLeese Lake area home was destroyed by fire Monday, Aug. 22. (Facebook photo)
McLeese Lake home destroyed by fire Monday, Aug. 22

(File photo)
Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from School District 27 100 Mile works yard

The current map of wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Zone (Photo submitted)
Currently, there are 16 wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre.