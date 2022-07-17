Celebrating the good in our community

Last week’s senseless shooting on the final day of the Williams Lake Stampede has taken quite a toll on our community.

My heart goes out to everyone affected. If you or someone you know is seeking support, please call the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Chilcotin branch at 1-800-353-2273.

This incident has left me with anger and disbelief that someone would choose this large, family-friendly public event to carry out such a dangerous act. It’s disappointing because we were in the midst of what I would consider to be one of the best Stampedes ever — and I don’t want that success to be overshadowed by this one dark incident.

After being forced to cancel the event the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stampede and its associated events were back in full force this year. Thousands of people took in the hundreds of floats at the Stampede Parade that was revived in Williams Lake. The Street Party featured live music, great food, prizes and many booths and vendors. People also got a thrill from the races at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

And we can’t forget the Stampede rodeo itself, which attracted thousands of spectators. Saturday’s event was a complete sellout. Everyone enjoyed the live music at the Sandtronic Concert Stage as well as the Bronc Buster Trade Show and more. Thank you to all the participants, announcers, entertainers and of course, attendees.

Most of all, I extend a huge thank you to the Williams Lake Stampede board of directors and their many volunteers. This event wouldn’t exist without their hard work and dedication. They truly went above and beyond to make this the best Stampede in recent memory. What’s more, following the disruption to the event on Sunday which derailed the volunteer BBQ, the board pushed forward and prepped 150 meals and donated them to the local seniors’ centre. This is what our community is all about — heart, resilience, and compassion even during the most challenging times.

The Stampede wasn’t the only fantastic event to take in over the long weekend. I also want to recognize the hard work of everyone involved in the return of Canada Day celebrations at the 108 Heritage Site. The community enjoyed the ceremonies, speakers, performers, kids’ activities and more. There were tons of great festivities at the Canada Day event in Williams Lake as well. Thank you to the organizers and volunteers.

What wonderful opportunities to reconnect again after a challenging two years. Thank you to everyone who played a role in welcoming these great local events back to our riding.

